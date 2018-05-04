CHURCH SERVICES: Church of St Andrew and St Mary the Virgin, Sunday, 10am Family Service with Communion. Wednesday, 10am Holy Communion.

FLETCHING SINGERS: Rehearse on Tuesday from 7.45pm.

ART GROUP: Meets on Wednesday at 1pm.

MARTIAL ARTS: Kobudo Martial Arts meet on Thursday at 5pm.

PARISH COUNCIL: Please join us at the Annual Parish Meeting on Tuesday at 7pm in Fletching Parish Church. The Ashdown Conservators will be doing a short presentation on their work and the parish council will provide an update on their activities throughout the year. You are welcome to join us for a glass of wine afterwards.

GARDEN PARTY: Friends of Fletching Church Midsummer Garden Party at Clinton Lodge on Thursday May 17, 6pm to 9pm. Tickets £15, available from Mrs Alex Rothery, 07780 670474. friendsoffletching@gmail.com

FLETCHING GARDEN TRAIL: Sunday June 10, 11am to 5pm. Come and explore the beautiful gardens of Fletching, for one day only, on Sunday June 10. The gardens and café are open from 11am till 5pm. Enjoy homemade lunches and teas and feel inspired to pick up something for your garden from the popular plant stall. Children can get stuck into a range of fun activities. Adults pay £6 and children have free entry. Parking is free all day. All money raised goes to Fletching School.

MEMORY MOMENTS CAFÉ: Everyone is welcome, especially those with memory problems and their family supporter or carer. We meet each week in Newick Village Hall on every Tuesday afternoon between 1.45pm and 4pm. The only charge is £1 for tea and cakes. We have an interesting number of events, different each week. On May 8, a sing along with Sue and Janet; May 15, a programme on Notepads and Apps; May 22, we have a ukulele band; and on Tuesday, May 29, we have Springtime Magic. There is something for everyone. For more information phone 01825 722660 or 01273 494300. (Peter Todd).

100 YEARS AGO: Sussex Express 3 May 1918. Keeping The Rooks Down. The Ministry of Munitions has placed at the Food Controller’s disposal a certain amount of lead, specially to be used for shooting game. A considerable quantity of .22 ammunition will be available in time for rook shooting, and the Food Controller hopes that owners of rookeries will use this ammunition for rook shooting in order to conserve ordinary shot cartridges for other purposes.