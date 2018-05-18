CHURCH SERVICES: Church of St Andrew and St Mary the Virgin, Sunday, Whit Sunday 10am Parish Communion. Wednesday, 10am Holy Communion.

FLETCHING SINGERS: Rehearse on Tuesday from 7.45pm.

ART GROUP: Meets on Wednesday at 1pm.

MARTIAL ARTS: Kboudo Martial Arts meet on Thursday at 5pm.

100 YEARS AGO: Sussex Express 17 May 1918. A Fletching Economist. A Fletching correspondent has a quantity of empty tins (which contained about 6lb. of beef), which he is anxious to get rid of free of cost if the same can be utilised for some useful purpose. We should be pleased to send his name and address to the War Waste Committee it one exists in the neighbourhood.