CHURCH SERVICES: Church of St Andrew and St Mary the Virgin, Sunday, Trinity Sunday, 10am Parish Communion. Wednesday, 10am Holy Communion.

FLETCHING SINGERS: Rehearse on Tuesday from 7.45pm.

MARTIAL ARTS: Kobudo Martial Arts meet on Thursday at 5pm.

FLETCHING GARDEN TRAIL: Sunday June 10, 11am to 5pm. Come and explore the beautiful gardens of Fletching, for one day only, on Sunday June 10. The gardens and café are open from 11am till 5pm. Enjoy homemade lunches and teas and feel inspired to pick up something for your garden from the popular plant stall. Children can get stuck into a range of fun activities. Adults pay £6 and children have free entry. Parking is free all day. All money raised goes to Fletching School.

100 YEARS AGO: Sussex Express 24 May 1918. The Dearth of Paper. To assist in meeting the dearth of paper by supplying material for paper manufacture, the Controller asks us to make an appeal to readers of the Sussex Express to sell at once all their old collars, shirts, cotton and linen underclothing, window curtains, flannelette, etc. All these articles make valuable material for paper-making, and are urgently needed at the present time.