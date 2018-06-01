CHURCH SERVICES: Church of St Andrew and St Mary the Virgin, Sunday, 10am Family Service with Communion. Wednesday, 10am Holy Communion.

PARISH COUNCIL: There is a parish council meeting on Monday at 7pm.

FLETCHING SINGERS: Rehearse on Tuesday from 7.45pm.

ART GROUP: Meets on Wednesday at 1pm.

MARTIAL ARTS: Kobudo Martial Arts meet on Thursday at 5pm.

FLETCHING GARDEN TRAIL: Sunday June 10, 11am to 5pm. Come and explore the beautiful gardens of Fletching, for one day only, on Sunday June 10. The gardens and café are open from 11am till 5pm. Enjoy homemade lunches and teas and feel inspired to pick up something for your garden from the popular plant stall. Children can get stuck into a range of fun activities. Adults pay £6 and children have free entry. Parking is free all day. All money raised goes to Fletching School.

THE FLETCHING BREAKFAST: Fifty nine people attended the Fletching Breakfast at the Golf Club on April 14 to listen to Tony Realff talk about Shoreham Airport, raising £422.50 for the benefit of Fletching Church. We are hoping to arrange another breakfast speaker in November. (Nigel Kay).

THE FLETCHING SINGERS: Summer Concert, Sunday June 17. The Fletching Singers welcome their new musical director, Michael Fields, to lead the choir in their summer concert. The choir will perform a varied repertoire, ranging from arrangements of 1960s songs (Feelin’ Groovy; Up, up and Away) to items by some of this century’s finest choral composers. Among these, we hear the lively Little Jazz Mass by Bob Chilcott (one of the original Kings Singers) and in contrast Sure on this Shining Night by Morten Lauridsen, America’s most frequently performed choral composer.

The concert will take place at Cumnor House School Theatre, Danehill, at 6.30pm on Sunday, June 17. In the interval, the audience is invited to picnic in the school’s beautiful grounds.Tickets (£12) are available in advance from choir members, by calling 01825 712462, online from www.fletchingsingers.co.uk or on the door on the night. (Jane Roberts).

OPEN GARDENS: Flethcing and District gardens open for charity, including the NGS Scheme. Clinton Lodge, Sunday June 10 (Garden Trail): Monday June 11 and Monday June 25 (NGS); Monday July 30 (NGS). 2pm to 5.30pm. Admission £6, children free. Teas, plant stall,, off road parking (weather permitting). No dogs please. North Hall, Satuday and Sunday, June 23 and 24, 2pm to 5.30pm (NGS). Admission £4, children free. Home made teas in aid of the Motor Neurone Disease Association. Four Fletching Gardens (NGS). Admission £6 to include 4 Whites Cottages, 4 Corner Cottages, Stones, Holmesdale Oast. Saturday July 7, noon to 5pm. Teas at 4 Corner Cottages. All these gardens are also open for the Garden Trail, June 10. Town Place Garden, Freshfield, Saturday June 9 for St Peter and St James Hospice (2pm to 5pm, £5 entry); Thursday June 14 (NGS) (2pm to 6pm); Sunday June 17 for Horsted Keynes Thursday Group; Thursday June 21 for NGS and Family Support Work (2pm to 6pm); Sundays, June 24, July 1 and 8 (NGS) (2pm to 6pm). Open from 2pm on all these dates. Cream Teas and a plant stall. For admission charges and closing times please check website www.townplacegarden.org.uk

OPEN FARM DAY: At Black Ven Farm, Down street on June 17 from 2pm to 4pm. Teas.

100 YEARS AGO: Sussex Express 31 May 1918. East Sussex County Council Agricultural Education Committee. Instruction in Cheese Making. Short courses of instruction in cheese making will be given at various Centres in the County of East Sussex by Miss P Wilkinson, NDD and Miss WE Love, NDD. The type of Cheese to be made will vary according to the quantity of milk available and the local demands. The instruction will be free and all apparatus will be provided. Students may arrange with the instructresses to have milk made into cheese; the cheese in such case will be returned to those who supply the milk. The instructresses when in the district will be pleased to visit farms and give advice or assistance. Further particulars may he obtained from RHB Jesse, Agricultural Organiser, County Hall, Lewes. 30 May, 1918.