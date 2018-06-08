CHURCH NEWS: Church of St Andrew and St Mary the Virgin, Sunday, 10am Parish Communion; Wednesday, 10am Holy Communion.

FLETCHING SINGERS: Rehearse on Tuesday from 7.45pm.

MARTIAL ARTS: Kobudo Martial Arts meet on Thursday at 5pm.

FLETCHING GARDEN TRAIL: Sunday June 10, 11am to 5pm. Come and explore the beautiful gardens of Fletching, for one day only, on Sunday June 10. The gardens and café are open from 11am till 5pm. Enjoy homemade lunches and teas and feel inspired to pick up something for your garden from the popular plant stall. Children can get stuck into a range of fun activities. Adults pay £6 and children have free entry. Parking is free all day. All money raised goes to Fletching School.

THE FLETCHING SINGERS: Summer Concert, Sunday June 17. The Fletching Singers welcome their new musical director, Michael Fields, to lead the choir in their summer concert. The choir will perform a varied repertoire, ranging from arrangements of 1960s songs (Feelin’ Groovy; Up, Up and Away) to items by some of this century’s finest choral composers. Among these, we hear the lively Little Jazz Mass by Bob Chilcott (one of the original Kings Singers) and in contrast Sure on this Shining Night by Morten Lauridsen, America’s most frequently performed choral composer.

The concert will take place at Cumnor House School Theatre, Danehill, at 6.30 pm on Sunday, June 17. In the interval, the audience is invited to picnic in the school’s beautiful grounds. Tickets (£12) are available in advance from choir members, by calling 01825 712462, online from www.fletching singers.co.uk or on the door on the night. (Jane Roberts).

MAY RAINFALL IN PILTDOWN: Total May rainfall of 57 mm was slightly below the 20 year average of 63mm. However, after well above average rainfall in March and April, the Spring total of 238mm was well above the long term mean of 164mm, only exceeded by 248mm in 2008 and 252mm in 2000. In 2011 I recorded just 38mm.

100 YEARS AGO: Sussex Express 7th June 1918. Doctors in a Hurry. The National Service authorities applied for the withdrawal of the certificate of exemption, which was held by Mr A E R Gill, aged 36 years, Grade 1. sculptor, Ditchling. Respondent stated that, when he attended for re-examination, there was ‘an awful crowd’ and his examination was not very thorough. The doctors and clerks said they were overworked. The Tribunal decided that the certificate of exemption should be withdrawn. The first work which brought Eric Gill to prominence was Stations of The Cross in Westminster Cathedral, this work was felt to be so important that his draft into military service was delayed until 14 September 1918 where he joined a RAF mechanical transport unit and as Eric Gill said served mammon. (https://nickgraphic.wordpress.com/eric-gill-history/)