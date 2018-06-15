CHURCH SERVICES: Church of St Andrew and St Mary the Virgin, Sunday, 10am Parish Communion. Wednesday, 10am Holy Communion.

ART GROUP: Meets on Wednesday at 1pm.

MARTIAL ARTS: Kobudo Martial Arts meet on Thursday at 5pm.

FLETCHING SINGERS: Summer Concert on Sunday. The Fletching Singers welcome their new musical director, Michael Fields, to lead the choir in their summer concert. The choir will perform a varied repertoire, ranging from arrangements of 1960s songs (Feelin’ Groovy; Up, up and Away) to items by some of this century’s finest choral composers. Among these, we hear the lively Little Jazz Mass by Bob Chilcott (one of the original Kings Singers) and in contrast Sure on this Shining Night by Morten Lauridsen, America’s most frequently performed choral composer. The concert will take place at Cumnor House School Theatre, Danehill, at 6.30pm on Sunday. In the interval, the audience is invited to picnic in the school’s beautiful grounds. Tickets (£12) are available in advance from choir members, by calling 01825 712462, online from www.fletchingsingers.co.uk or on the door on the night. (Jane Roberts).

OPEN GARDENS: Fletching and District gardens open for charity, including the NGS. Clinton Lodge, Monday June 25 (NGS); Monday July 30 (NGS). Open 2pm to 5.30pm. Admission £6, children free. Teas. Plant stall. Offroad parking (weather permitting). No dogs please. North Hall, Saturday and Sunday, June 23 and 24, 2pm to 5.30pm (NGS). Admission £4, children free. Home-made teas in aid of the Motor Neurone Disease Association. Four Fletching Gardens (NGS). Admission £6 to include 4 Whites Cottages, 4 Corner Cottages, Stones, Holmesdale Oast. Saturday July 7, noon to 5pm. Teas at 4 Corner Cottages. Town Place Garden, Freshfield. Sunday June 17 for Horsted Keynes Thursday Group; Thursday June 21 for NGS and Family Support Work (2pm to 6pm); Sundays June 24, July 1, July 8 (NGS) (2pm to 6pm). Cream teas and a plant stall. For admission charges and closing times please check website www.townplacegarden.org.uk. Open Farm Day at Black Ven Farm, Down Street, Sunday, 2pm to 4pm. Teas available.

100 YEARS AGO: Sussex Express 21 June 1918. Women and Weeds. In a certain part of Kent it was reported that the plague of weeds was so serious that ‘weeds are topping the plant, and an estimated loss of 40 per cent of the crop will ensue.’ The Women’s Land Army has sent a body of women to deal with the weeds.

Similarly useful work is being done by local women as well as by members of the Land Army in many parts of the country. Employment could be found for many more women during the next month or six weeks; and any desirous of helping should write to or call at 50, Upper Baker-street, NW1, at once.