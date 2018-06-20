CHURCH SERVICES: Church of St Andrew and St Mary the Virgin, Sunday, 10am Parish Communion; Wednesday, 10am Holy Communion.

MARTIAL ARTS: Kobudo Martial Arts meet on Thursday at 5pm.

OPEN GARDENS: Fletching and District gardens open for charity, including the NGS. Clinton Lodge: Monday (NGS), Monday July 30 (NGS). Open 2pm to 5.30pm. Admission £6, children free. Teas. Plant stall. Offroad-parking (weather permitting). No dogs please. North Hall: Tomorrow, Saturday, and Sunday, 2pm to 5.30pm (NGS). Admission £4, children free. Home made teas in aid of the Motor Neurone Disease Association. Four Fletching gardens (NGS): Admission £6 to include 4 Whites Cottages, 4 Corner Cottages, Stones, Holmesdale Oast. Saturday July 7, noon to 5pm. Teas at 4 Corner Cottages. Town Place Garden, Freshfield: Sundays, June 24, July 1 and 8 (NGS) (2pm to 6pm). Open from 2 pm on all these dates. Cream teas and a plant stall. For admission charges and closing times please check website www.townplacegarden.org.uk

100 YEARS AGO: Sussex Express 21 June 1918. Piltdown. Agent for this paper Mr Grover. Wounded Entertained. On Saturday Mr F H Hayller again entertained a number of wounded soldiers at his residence. In the past his thoughtfulness in this respect has been greatly appreciated. Apart from a heavy rainstorm the event passed off most pleasurably to all concerned, the entertainment, including music and war time luxuries, being greatly appreciated. Among others invited guests were some of the senior scholars of the Uckfield National School, who spent a very happy afternoon.