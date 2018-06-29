CHURCH SERVICES: Church of St Andrew and St Mary the Virgin, Sunday, Family Service with Communion. Wednesday, 10am Holy Communion.

PARISH COUNCIL: Meets on Monday at 7pm.

ART GROUP: Meets on Wednesday at 1pm.

MARTIAL ARTS: Kobudo Martial Arts meet on Thursday at 5pm.

OPEN GARDENS: Fletching and District gardens open for charity, including the NGS. Clinton Lodge: Monday (NGS), Monday July 30 (NGS). Open 2pm to 5.30pm. Admission £6, children free. Teas. Plant stall. Offroad-parking (weather permitting). No dogs please. Four Fletching gardens (NGS): Admission £6 to include 4 Whites Cottages, 4 Corner Cottages, Stones, Holmesdale Oast. Saturday July 7, noon to 5pm. Teas at 4 Corner Cottages. Town Place Garden, Freshfield: Sundays, July 1 and 8 (NGS) (2pm to 6pm). Open from 2 pm on all these dates. Cream teas and a plant stall. For admission charges and closing times please check website www.townplacegarden.org.uk

FLETCHING BONFIRE SOCIETY: It is with great sadness that we inform you that we will not be holding our annual torch lit procession and fireworks this year. It has not been an easy decision to make but, due to lack of community support, dwindling members and being unable to fill key positions within the society, we felt that safety would be seriously compromised and therefore have decided to cancel the event. The society was formed in 1854 and has been apart of the Sussex Bonfire tradition ever since. Not only do we have our own event, but during the months of September to November every year we join the other 28 Sussex bonfire societies and take part in their own celebrations, and it would be a great shame and huge loss to see the society fold. We therefore appeal to anyone who would like to get involved or help in any way to get in touch. Unless we can build up the society this event will not take place in the foreseeable future. (Julie Isted).

100 YEARS AGO: Sussex Express 28 June 1918. Relish Your Bread. If the war loaf you are eating seems to be not very appetizing, just remember that in Austria today it would be considered a luxury, rich and rare. For your war loaf is unrationed, and in Austria they were cut down on June 19, to a ration of 22oz. per head per week, a little over 3oz. per day. And by all accounts it is dreadful stuff at that. A Prague newspaper tells of a man who bred meal worms for poultry food. One day he put the meal worms in rationed flour, and the next day they were dead.

End of The Aged Chicken. The Ministry of Food has under consideration a scheme for rationing and no hen above the age of 2½ years will be provided for. Many aged ‘chickens’ are looking disconsolately at their tell-tale scaly legs.