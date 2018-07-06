CHURCH SERVICES: Church of St Andrew and St Mary the Virgin, Sunday, 10am Parish Communion. Wednesday, 10am Holy Communion.

MARTIAL ARTS: Kobudo Martial Arts meet on Thursday at 5pm.

OPEN GARDENS: Fletching and District gardens open for charity, including the NGS. Clinton Lodge: Monday (NGS), Monday July 30 (NGS). Open 2pm to 5.30pm. Admission £6, children free. Teas. Plant stall. Off-road parking (weather permitting). No dogs please. Four Fletching gardens (NGS): Admission £6 to include 4 Whites Cottages, 4 Corner Cottages, Stones, Holmesdale Oast. Saturday July 7, noon to 5pm. Teas at 4 Corner Cottages. Town Place Garden, Freshfield: Sunday July 8 (NGS) (2pm to 6pm). Open from 2pm on all these dates. Cream teas and a plant stall. For admission charges and closing times please check website www.townplacegarden.org.uk

JUNE RAINFALL IN PILTDOWN: Just 10.5mm of rain fell, compared with the average of 49mm. This is the driest June I have observed since I started recording in 1999. In 2000 we had 12mm. In contrast the wettest June was in in 2016 with 151mm.

100 YEARS AGO: Sussex Express 5th July 1918. In Memoriam. Welfare. In ever loving memory of my husband, Harry Welfare, who passed away at Fletching July 9, 1917. Softly at night the stars are shining Over my dear one’s grave; Where my dear one is peacefully sleeping. One I loved and could not save, Win.

In the 1911 census Henry Welfare, domestic gardener aged 32, and his wife Winifred Eliza Bannister, aged 28, were living at 2 Robins Cross, Fletching. Both natives of Fletching, they married in 1908. In 1901 Winifred Bannister was living at Sheffield Forge with her father, a Blacksmith and farmer. Harry, aged 37, is commemorated on a head stone in Fletching Churchyard and on the War Memorial.

The Roll of Honour has Private TF/350583, 15th Battalion, Essex Regiment. 59th Division. Died at home 9 July 1917. Aged 37. Son of Mr and Mrs Welfare of Fletching. Husband of Winifred Welfare. Born in Fletching. Buried in St Mary and St. Andrew’s Burial Ground, Fletching.

He had been discharged on 24 May 1917, enlisted on 10 Dec 1915, mobilized 14 June 1916, with a gratuity of £35 as physically unfit with pains across back and sciatica in both legs.