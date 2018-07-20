CHURCH SERVICES: Church of St Andrew and St Mary the Virgin, Sunday, 10am Parish Communion. Wednesday, 10am Holy Communion.

MARTIAL ARTS: Kobudo Martial Arts meet on Thursday at 5pm.

OPEN GARDENS: Fletching and District gardens open for charity. Clinton Lodge, Monday July 30 (NGS) 2pm to 5.30pm. Admission £6, children free. Teas, plant stall. Off-road parking (weather permitting). No dogs please.

FLETCHING REMEMBERS: A get-together at Rowfold, Sharpsbridge Lane, Piltdown on Sunday, September 9, at 3pm. As we approach the centenary of the end of the First World War in November, ‘the war to end war’, it seems fitting to remember all those affected by war, then and since.

The Second World War also weighed on everyone service personnel, civilians, men, women and children. Since then, there have been the more recent conflicts around the world. Every family has stories, histories and memories of these events, passed from one generation to the next. In the August edition of the Parish Magazine, there will be details of an invitation to submit a short written piece about someone, or an experience, you wish to remember or share. All these submissions will be put together in a simple booklet entitled Fletching Remembers. There will be an informal get-together on September 9 for everyone in the parish to meet each other and to share their stories together, or even just to listen. If you would like to come, please do email : fletchingremembers @gmail.com or call 01825 724454. The booklet will be published in November. It has been said that ‘history is the cycle of forgetting’. Let’s make sure that we don’t. Hugh Bullock and Mike McGowan.

100 YEARS AGO: Sussex Express 19 July 1918. New Ration Books. Now is the time to change your supplier if you wish to do so. You must apply to your Local Food Committee immediately, and must be able to give some satisfactory reason for so doing. If you do change, we offer our best services if you nominate us International Stores Tea Groceries Provisions.