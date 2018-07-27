CHURCH SERVICES: Church of St Andrew and St Mary the Virgin, Sunday, 10am Parish Communion. Wednesday, 10am Holy Communion.

ART GROUP: Meets on Wednesday at 1pm.

MARTIAL ARTS: Kobudo Martial Arts meet on Thursday at 5pm.

OPEN GARDENS: Fletching and District gardens open for charity. Clinton Lodge, Monday (NGS), 2pm to 5.30pm. Admission £6, children free. Teas. Plant stall. Off-road parking (weather permitting). No dogs please.

100 YEARS AGO: Sussex Express 26 July 1918. Heritage Craft Schools. Memorable Visits to Chailey. Her Royal Highness, the Princess Louise, Duchess of Argyle, Chief Patroness of the Heritage Craft Schools for Cripples, Chailey, paid a surprise visit to that institution on Thursday of last week. Her Royal Highness was accompanied by her niece and was received on her arrival by Mr. Robert Mond. Amongst others present were Lady Llangatlock and Bishop Forrest Browne.

On Saturday the Bishop of Southwark visited the School Chapel of St. Martin and dedicated memorials to Lieutenant Kenneth Gordon Garnett, MC, C de G, (with palms), RFA and Lieutenant Alan Herbert Manwaring West, 36th Sikhs. The Bishop, preceded by his cross-bearer, conducted the immediate relatives of the two young soldiers to the tablets, where, after prayers and a short address by the Bishop, Mrs. Garnett and Mrs. West unveiled the respective memorials. After the ceremony the whole party visited the Craft Schools and the Hospital where specimens of handicrafts were on view and found ready purchasers. Dr Truby King delivered an interesting lecture on the ‘Goal of Reconstruction After the War’ and this formed a fitting ending to a most interesting and memorable afternoon.