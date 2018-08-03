CHURCH SERVICES: Church of St Andrew and St Mary the Virgin, Sunday, Family Service with Communion. Wednesday, 10am Holy Communion.

MARTIAL ARTS: Kboudo Martial Arts meet on Thursday at 5pm.

FLETCHING REMEMBERS: A get-together at Rowfold, Sharpsbridge Lane, Piltdown on Sunday, September 9, at 3pm. As we approach the centenary of the end of the First World War in November, ‘the war to end war’, it seems fitting to remember all those affected by war, then and since.

The Second World War also weighed on everyone, service personnel, civilians, men, women and children. Since then, there have been the more recent conflicts around the world. Every family has stories, histories and memories of these events, passed from one generation to the next. The August edition of the Parish Magazine, includes details of an invitation to submit a short written piece about someone, or an experience, you wish to remember or share. All these submissions will be put together in a simple booklet entitled Fletching Remembers. There will be an informal get-together on September 9 for everyone in the Parish to meet each other and to share their stories together, or even just to listen. If you would like to come, please do email: fletchingremembers@gmail.com or call 01825 724454. The booklet will be published in November. It has been said that ‘history is the cycle of forgetting’. Let’s make sure that we don’t. Hugh Bullock and Mike McGowan.

FUN DAY: Piltdown Family Fun Day and Dog Show, Saturday September 15 at The Lamb, Piltdown. Plenty to eat and lots of fun for all from 2pm to 5.30pm. Dog show classes start at 3pm, registration from 2pm. Find the Piltdown Man Treasure Hunt, bouncy castle, Splat the Rat, raffle, plus many other games and activities for all. Stalls available for local businesses (£10 donation PRA and raffle prize please). To book a stall please email PRA Secretary, Joanne Emerson: joannecleveland@hotmail.com

100 YEARS AGO: Sussex Express 2 August 1918. Military Sports at Maresfield. One of the finest military displays ever seen in the Uckfield district was given at Maresfield Camp on Saturday afternoon by officers and men of the Machine Gun Corps (Cavalry) Training Centre, stationed there. Quite apart from its high spectacular value the event was one which from a practical point proved highly gratifying, disclosing to the lay mind the high efficiency of the fighting men of that branch of the service. The long programme was carried out with military precision and orderliness while the dash with which some of the competitions were fought was brilliant to a high degree making the spectator almost sympathetic with the Hun who is glad to cry, Kamarad to so skilled and fearless a foe.

The event was organised to assist the exchequer of the MGC (Cavalry) Prisoners of War Fund and the large ring was well lined by a crowd that numbered well over 1,000.