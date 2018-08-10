CHURCH SERVICES: Church of St Andrew and St Mary the Virgin, Sunday, Parish Communion Service. Wednesday, 10am Holy Communion.

ART GROUP: Meets on Wednesday at 1pm.

MARTIAL ARTS: Kobudo Martial Arts meet on Thursday at 5pm.

AGM: The Friends of Fletching Church will be holding their AGM in the Church on Wednesday September 19 at 7.30pm. As well as electing officers and approving our accounts, it will also be an opportunity (over a glass of wine) to hear about what we have achieved over the last year and our future plans, so do come along.

JULY RAINFALL IN PILTDOWN: What looked like being the driest July I has observed was transformed by the heavy rain at the end of the month, when the total rainfall reached 53mm, compared with the 20 year average of 66mm. July 1999 remains the minimum with 14mm, the maximum was 151mm in 2007.

100 YEARS AGO: Sussex Express 9 August 1918. Rationing. BY ‘Smallholder’ Home Grown Produce. The fortunate people known as self-suppliers, and recipients of direct supplies, should make themselves acquainted with the new regulations just issued, as some important alterations are shown. Owners of less than fifty head of poultry are not required to keep records of the birds eaten, and fowl keepers are entitled to consume ration free one bird a week for every four persons or less in a household. Two birds a week are permitted for households of more than four and not more than eight. In excess of this allowance one coupon must be detached for each bird. The coupons so detached must be preserved for production to Food Control Committees, as required. Those receiving direct supplies must detach one coupon a bird up to 3lb, two coupons up to 5lb, and three coupons over 5lb. Rabbits and hares are ration free to self-suppliers, as well as rabbits received as gifts.