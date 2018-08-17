CHURCH SERVICES: Church of St Andrew and St Mary the Virgin, Sunday, Parish Communion Service. Wednesday, 10am Holy Communion.

MARTIAL ARTS: Kobudo Martial Arts meet on Thursday at 5pm.

100 YEARS AGO: Sussex Express 16 August 1918. Railway Facilities. Following representations which were made by the East Sussex County Branch of the National Farmers’ Union the London Brighton and South Coast Railway Company have afforded additional milk transport facilities by allowing a morning train, which formerly stopped at Newick, to run as far as Sheffield Park, and start at 7.59 am from there on the journey to Brighton.

MORE SOLDIER LABOUR: The Army Council has decided to release several thousand soldiers on agricultural furlough for harvest work. These men will be distributed among the counties where labour assistance for the harvest is most needed. Farmers requiring additional labour to gather the harvest should apply at once to their County Agricultural Executive Committee who will arrange with the Commandant of the local distribution centre.