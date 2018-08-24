CHURCH SERVICES: Church of St Andrew and St Mary the Virgin, Sunday, Parish Communion Service; Wednesday, 10am Holy Communion.

ART GROUP: Meets on Wednesday at 1pm.

MARTIAL ARTS: Kobudo Martial Arts meet on Thursday at 5pm.

AGM: The Friends of Fletching Church will be holding their AGM in the church on Wednesday September 19 at 7.30pm. As well as electing officers and approving our accounts, it will also be an opportunity (over a glass of wine) to hear about what we have achieved over the last year and our future plans, so do come along.

100 YEARS AGO: Sussex Express 23 August 1918. ‘Steady’ With Food. The Premier’s latest watchword ‘Steady.’ is good not only for our mood in an hour of victory, but for our dealings with food. The great Inter-Allied Food Council began its conferences in London with a resolution that might have been summarised in that word and it published that resolution broadcast. We are losing our heads, it seems. Because the food position is no longer critical, many people thought they could indulge in the old carelessness of over-eating and waste. We have still to practice every care, for a reason that will be approved as soon as mentioned. It is this. When America gets her immense Army over, many of the ships that have been bringing wheat, bacon, and frozen meat to our shores will be needed for provisioning and equipping that Army; and we shall be living on limited stores. Any waste or over-indulgence will directly weaken the American effort that has turned the tide of war for us.