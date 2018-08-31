CHURCH SERVICES: Church of St Andrew and St Mary the Virgin, Sunday, 10am Family Service with Holy Communion; Wednesday, 10am Holy Communion.

PARISH COUNCIL: Meets on Monday at 7pm.

MARTIAL ARTS: Kobudo Martial Arts meet on Thursday at 5pm.

SUSSEX GOAT CLUB: Meet on Saturday September 8 at 2pm.

FLETCHING SINGERS: Have you thought of singing with a choir? Under the guidance of our new Music Director, Michael Fields, The Fletching Singers (www.fletchingsingers.co.uk) meet on Tuesday evenings during term time in Fletching Village Hall from 7.45pm to 9.45pm. We are a sociable, relaxed and informal group, enjoy singing a wide variety of choral music, and we put on three concerts a year. Our choir members come from many of the surrounding villages and new members are always welcome. In the autumn term (starts September 11) we will be rehearsing for our Advent concert, including the delightful Et In Terra Pax by Finzi, which we will be performing at Fletching Church on the evening of Saturday 8th December. If you are interested in joining us, please contact Alannah Dobson on 01825 760709 or email alannahdobson@hotmail.com. Why not come along to a rehearsal and then decide? (Jane Roberts).

FAMILY FUN DAY: Piltdown Family Fun Day and Dog Show, Saturday September 15. Excitement is mounting among dog owners in Piltdown with the PRA Family Fun Day and Dog Show fast approaching. The event will be held at The Lamb on September 15 with even more attractions providing something for everyone. All are welcome. The event opens at 2pm with a fantastic barbecue from 2.30pm. Local businesses and organisations are invited to join in with the event and there are sponsorship opportunities available from only £10. Contact joannecleveland @hotmail.com if you are interested.

AGM: The Friends of Fletching Church will be holding their AGM in the church on Wednesday September 19 at 7.30pm. As well as electing officers and approving our accounts, it will also be an opportunity (over a glass of wine) to hear about what we have achieved over the last year and our future plans, so do come along.

100 YEARS AGO: Sussex Express 30 August 1918. Fletching. Agent for this paper Mr Parker, Post Office, Fletching. A Prisoner, Private E. Stevenson, Queen’s Royal Surrey Regiment, previously reported missing, is now known to be a prisoner in Germany.

Uckfield Cinema. Special Attraction till Christmas, commencing Monday, September 2, The Fatal Ring. Twenty Episodes, featuring Pearl White. A Romantic Serial of Love, Intrigue and Danger. Prices as usual.