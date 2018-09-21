CHURCH SERVICES: Church of St Andrew and St Mary the Virgin, Sunday, Parish Communion. Wednesday, 10am Holy Communion.

CHROMATICS CHOIR: Meet on Monday at 7pm.

FLETCHING SINGERS: Meet at 7.45pm on Tuesday.

ART GROUP: Meets on Wednesday at 1pm.

MARTIAL ARTS: Kobudo Martial Arts meet on Thursday at 5pm.

100 YEARS AGO: Sussex Express 20 September 1918. Rout Out The Rodents. Millions of mice and rats throughout the country are robbing us of food. Every mouse and every rat must be regarded as a menace to the nation’s larder. A mouse in your cupboard nibbling your bread and cheese, and a rat in the stack stealing the corn, are both of them helping the Germans.

The Woman’s Part. Socks and Stockings. The Government has fixed a maximum price for children’s socks and stockings, which is not low, but at any rate is less exorbitant than what we have been paying lately. But it is still well worthwhile for any mother with spare time to knit stockings by hand, especially if she adopts a plan just invented by an Irishwoman. This is to knit the foot and leg portions of the stocking separately. Finish off the leg part just above the heel, and leave two ends of wool, one about 12in. and one 3in. Leave at the top of the foot a row of loops, and when both parts are finished pass the 12in length of wool through these and tie it to the short end. This makes a very good and hardly noticeable join, and a second pair of feet can be knitted at your leisure and joined on when the first are done with, a much better and easier plan than unraveling stockings and knitting new feet to them.