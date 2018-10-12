CHURCH SERVICES: Church of St Andrew and St Mary the Virgin, Sunday, 10am Parish Communion. Wednesday, 10am Holy Communion.

CHROMATICS CHOIR: Assemble on Monday at 7pm.

FLETCHING SINGERS: Rehearse on Tuesday at 7.45pm.

MARTIAL ARTS: Kobudo Martial Arts meet on Thursday at 5pm.

RBL: Royal British Legion meet on Friday October 19 at 7.30pm.

SEPTEMBER RAINFALL IN PILTDOWN: Dry weather dominated in September with 34mm of rain compared with a 20-year average of 57mm. The wettest September since 1999 was in 2000 with 151mm, the driest was in 2014 with just 6mm.

100 YEARS AGO: Sussex Express 11 October 1918. Cut out and keep this notice. Show it to everyone in your household. Notes on Saving. No 9, How to save at your Writing Table. Never send a letter when a postcard will do. When you get a letter with a clean half-sheet of note-paper attached, use that half-sheet for the reply. Don’t leave the ink uncovered. It dries up and gets dusty if you do. Always write on both sides of the paper. It’s the fashion, as well as the right thing to do. Stamp paper costs nothing. Save all you get. You can often use it instead of sealing wax. If you make a mistake or a blot, don’t rewrite the letter. Just correct it and go on. Saving Paper means Saving Money.