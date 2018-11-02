CHURCH SERVICES: Church of St Andrew and St Mary the Virgin, Today, Friday, All Souls Day, 6pm Holy Communion. Sunday, All Saints’ Day, 10am Family Service with Communion, 5.30pm Evening Prayer (BCP). Wednesday, 10am Holy Communion.

PARISH COUNCIL: Meets on Monday at 7pm.

FLETCHING SINGERS: Rehearse on Tuesday at 7.45pm.

ART GROUP: Meet on Wednesday at 1pm.

MARTIAL ARTS: Kobudo Martial Arts meet on Thursday at 5pm.

FLETCHING REMEMBERS: Our sincere gratitude to all those of you who have contributed your memories and stories to be included in our Fletching Remembers project, marking the centenary of the end of the First World War. The resulting booklet will contain these memories and stories, as well as the names of the Fallen. 500 copies are being printed with the support of the Royal British Legion. The booklet will be distributed free of charge at the Remembrance Sunday Service on the 11th November in Fletching Church, and at the reception in the Village Hall following the Service.

If you are unable to attend the Service but would like a copy (subject to availability), please email fletchingremembers@gmail.com or telephone Hugh Bullock on 01825 724454.

PILTDOWN RESIDENTS ASSOCIATION: Christmas Dinner and Quiz, Saturday December 8 at The Lamb, Piltdown. 7.15pm to 11.30pm. Back by popular demand the Peter and Keith Fun Quiz. Tickets £27.50pp including three course meal email sam@mss.uk.net for booking form and menu choices.

100 YEARS AGO: Sussex Express 1 November 1918. After The War! After the War there will be a great change in the custom of payment. Many hundreds of thousands of men and women acting primarily in the best interests in the Empire have discovered the great advantage of ‘paying by cheque.’ There will be no return to the old slip-shod method. Payment by cheque will be the accepted method adopted by most men and women of every station in life. A Drawing Account with cheque book can be opened by any responsible reader of this paper. Interest is paid where approved credit balances are maintained. Send for special booklet.

FARROW’S BANK LIMITED: What happened to Farrow’s Bank? The Banking History web site https://www.banking-history.co.uk/farrows.html reveals all. The war had been over for two years and there was hope of a peaceful and prosperous future but Christmas 1920 was a far cry from this hope for the shareholders and depositors of Farrow’s Bank. On the morning of December 20 at 1 Cheapside and on the doors of the bank’s seventy-three branches there was posted a notice headed Payments Suspended. Thousands of ordinary people found that they had lost every penny they had, amongst them were also large numbers of clergymen. Public outcry was loud, and the Chancellor of the Exchequer, Mr Chamberlain, was asked in the House of Commons if the Government was aware of the disaster? ‘Yes’, was his reply; they had been aware of its imminence for some little time. At Central Criminal Court on 6 June 1921 In the dock stood Farrow (50 years old, a widower with three sons and three daughters from 9 to 27 years of age). Crotch, now 46 years old, and beside him, Frederick Hart (44) their accountant and auditor who was responsible for drawing up the published accounts. Farrow was given four years penal servitude as was Crotch. Hart received twelve months imprisonment.

One feels that some of today’s bankers have escaped rather lightly.