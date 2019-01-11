CHURCH SERVICES: Church of St Andrew and St Mary the Virgin, Sunday, 10am Parish Communion. Wednesday, 10am Holy Communion.

CHROMATICS CHOIR: Meet on Monday at 7pm.

FLETCHING SINGERS: Rehearse on Tuesday at 7.45pm.

MARTIAL ARTS: Kobudo Martial Arts meet on Thursday at 5pm.

DECEMBER RAINFALL IN PILTDOWN: I recorded above average rainfall in December with 124mm compared with a 20 year average of 103mm; less than the 183mm which fell in 2013, but well above just 21mm in 2016. The total rainfall of 877mm for 2018 was close to the average of 897mm.

80 YEARS AGO: Sussex Express 13 Jan 1939. Special Rates in Uckfield District. Fletching Council’s Protest. A strongly-worded protest was passed by the Fletching Parish Council on Friday against the suggestion which came before the Uckfield Rural Council to put sewerage expenses on the general district rate. It was pointed out that the ten country parishes, which had no proper sewerage, would have their rates increased by 6½d or 7d in the £, while the wealthier parishes, who possess sewerage systems, would have their rates reduced 2d. or 3d. in the £. This was considered indefensible. It was arranged for the Vicar (the Rev. A. W. Burns-Cox) who presided over the meeting, to see the Clerk to the Uckfield Rural Council about a disputed footpath in the parish, and also concerning the application for a by-law to prohibit gypsies stopping in the parish.

It was also agreed that the chairman of the Housing Committee of the Uckfield Rural Council (Mr H C Harbord) should meet the Fletching Parish Housing Committee at the Vicarage on Thursday to discuss matters. It is hoped to have four more houses in the village, and in support of the contention that more houses are badly needed, the Vicar states that the morning after the Council meeting a man called on him to be put down for a Council house. At present this man, his wife, a son of 14 and daughter of 12, are living in a house with only two bedrooms There are already eight applicants for the houses it is hoped to obtain.