CHURCH SERVICES: Church of St Andrew and St Mary the Virgin, Sunday, 10am Parish Communion. Wednesday, 10am Holy Communion.

CHROMATICS CHOIR: Meet on Monday at 7pm.

FLETCHING SINGERS: Rehearse on Tuesday at 7.45pm.

ART GROUP: Meet on Wednesday at 1pm.

MARTIAL ARTS: Kobudo Martial Arts meet on Thursday at 5pm.

SUSSEX GOAT CLUB: Meet Saturday January 26 at 2pm.

80 YEARS AGO: Sussex Express 20 Jan 1939. Piltdown. Women’s Institute. At the meeting on Tuesday, at the Lamb Hall, Mrs Philip Jones presided over 26 members. Mr E H Gilson, headmaster of Fletching School, gave an interesting talk on the education services. After tea, Miss Woodcock entertained with recitations.