CHURCH SERVICES: Church of St Andrew and St Mary the Virgin, Sunday, 10am Parish Communion. Wednesday, 10am Holy Communion.

CHROMATICS CHOIR: Meet on Monday at 7pm.

FLETCHING SINGERS: Rehearse on Tuesday at 7.45p

FORGET-ME-NOTS: Meet on Tuesday at noon for 12.30pm, fish and chips in the village hall.

MARTIAL ARTS: Kobudo Martial Arts meet on Thursday at 5pm.

AGM: Piltdown Residents Association AGM, Saturday February 2 in Fletching Parish Church. Tea, coffee, biscuits and cakes from 10.45am, meeting commences at 11.30am. Please join us to enjoy the refreshments, meet other residents and help decide on our objectives for the coming year.

80 YEARS AGO: Sussex Express 13 Jan 1939. Piltdown Treat. The children’s party was held again this year by Mrs Tester and Mrs Stevens About 80 sat down to tea in the Lamb Hall, which was gay with decorations. After tea, the mothers and children played games, and the party ended with every child receiving a present and an orange. The Vicar of Fletching (the Rev R W Burns-Cox) attended tea and joined the children at games. Credit is due to Mrs Tester and Mrs Stevens, who expressed gratitude to all the helpers, whose assistance made the party possible, the supporters of the whist drives, those who gave money and Mr Appleby for his gift of oranges.