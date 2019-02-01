CHURCH SERVICES: Church of St Andrew and St Mary the Virgin, Sunday, 10am Family Service with Communion; 5.30pm Evening Prayer (BCP). Wednesday, 10am Holy Communion.

AGM: Piltdown Residents Association AGM tomorrow, Saturday, in Fletching Parish Church. Tea, coffee, biscuits and cakes from 10.45am, meeting commences at 11.30am. Please join us to enjoy the refreshments, meet other residents and help decide on our objectives for the coming year.

FLETCHING PARISH COUNCIL: Meets on Monday at 7pm.

CHROMATICS CHOIR: Meet on Monday at 7pm

FLETCHING SINGERS: Rehearse on Tuesday at 7.45pm.

ART GROUP: Meets on Wednesday at 1pm.

MARTIAL ARTS: Kobudo Martial Arts meet on Thursday at 5pm.

80 YEARS AGO: Sussex Express 3 February 1939. Newick. The Late Mr Neve. We are asked to state that Mr J Neve, whose funeral was reported last week, did not actually play darts while lying in bed during his last illness.