CHURCH SERVICES: Church of St Andrew and St Mary the Virgin, Sunday, 10am Parish Communion. Wednesday, 10am Holy Communion.

CHROMATICS CHOIR: Meet on Monday at 7pm.

FLETCHING SINGERS: Rehearse on Tuesday at 7.45pm.

FORGET ME NOTS: Meet on Tuesday. Tea and entertainment at Fletching Primary School at 2pm.

MARTIAL ARTS: Kobudo Martial Arts meet on Thursday at 5pm.

80 YEARS AGO: Sussex Express 24 February 1939. Fletching. Lantern Services. Lantern services are being held in the Parish Church on Sunday evenings during Lent.

Miner’s Diploma. Mr David Marshall, who has come from Washington. Durham, to live with his daughter Mrs W Bellingham, at Brewers-row, has received a diploma for working in mines for 6O years.

Pound Day. Pound day for the Royal Sussex County Hospital on Thursday last week was organised by Mrs L Newnham, her helpers being Mrs Elphick, Mrs W Baker and Mrs Fuller. The effort realised 335lbs. in various goods and 19s. 11d. in money.

Whist. The first of a series of drives in aid of Women’s Institute funds was held in the. Griffin Hotel Assembly Room on Monday. There were four tables in play, and Mrs Meads presented the prizes as follows Ladies: 1. Mrs Bellingham: 2. Mrs Stone: consolation Mrs Cheshire. Gentlemen: 1. Mr Hobbs: 2. Mr Cheshire; consolation Mr Furner.