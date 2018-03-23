CHURCH NEWS: So lovely to see Rev David Gutsell at Folkington last Sunday, he’s out of retirement and led a beautiful Mattins service with an inspirational sermon. We look forward to welcoming him again in the not too distant future.

This Sunday is, of course, Palm Sunday and the Reverend Stuart Baker will be at the helm commencing at 10.30am. All are warmly welcome to join us and to share in the refreshments after the service. The Reverend Malcolm Elwis will be with us on Easter Sunday, also commencing at 10.30am. Let’s hope for some better weather, something a bit more spring like.