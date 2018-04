CHURCH NEWS: There is no service at Folkington this Sunday as it’s the fifth Sunday in the month, which means there’s a United Benefice Service.

So the congregations from all our five churches come together at 11am in St Michael’s and All Angels, Litlington. All are welcome to join us and share refreshments after the service. The following Sunday, May 6, will see us back at St Peter’s Folkington for Holy Communion (BCP) with Reverend Malcolm Elwis at the helm. This is Rogation Sunday.