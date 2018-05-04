CHURCH NEWS: It was a lovely United Benefice Service at Litlington and so many goodies passed round afterwards. Thanking the Litlington hosts very much for their hospitality. Folkington will reciprocate when it’s their turn. This coming Sunday sees another Holy Communion (BCP) as it is the first Sunday of the month. The Reverend Malcolm Elwis will lead us and all are welcome to join us and stay for refreshments in the church after the service. Everything commences at 10.30am, it is Rogation Sunday. On May 13 we welcome The Reverend Stuart Baker who will lead Mattins (BCP) also from 10.30am