Folkington

CHURCH NEWS: As always, Reverend Malcolm Elwis led a lovely Holy Communion service (BCP) last Sunday and delivered an inspirational sermon. This coming week, the Sunday after Ascension Day, the Reverend Stuart Baker will lead us in Mattins (BCP) commencing at 10.30am. All are welcome to join us and share refreshments in the church afterwards. Back to Holy Communion (BCP) on May 20 when we celebrate Whitsun with The Reverend Canon David Gutsell who will no doubt delight us with his superb organ playing skills too. Also commencing at 10.30am. Do join.