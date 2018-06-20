Folkington

sermon last Sunday from The Reverend Stuart Baker. This Sunday we welcome The Reverend Neville Manning, who will lead Holy Communion (BCP) and celebrate the birth of John the Baptist. The service commences at 10.30am and all are welcome. The following Sunday, July 1, The Reverend Malcolm Elwis will lead another service of Holy Communion, again Book of Common Prayer. This service also starts at 10.30am and is our sixth after Pentecost. Most Sundays, refreshments are served in the church after services and all have the opportunity to chat and socialise. Come and join us.