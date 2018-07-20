CHURCH NEWS: This Sunday we celebrate Mattins (BCP) at 10.30am. All welcome.

The following Sunday is a United Benefice service of Holy Communion (BCP) which sees all the congregations in our Benefice worship together at Folkington; that’s, Alfriston, Litlington, Lullington and West Dean.

This will be quite a special service as we expect the Archdeacon of Lewes and Brighton, The Venerable Martin Lloyd-Williams, to take the service.

We will also have in our presence our newly appointed Priest in Charge of the Benefice, so a warm welcome to him. Refreshments will be served in the church after the service and all are most welcome to join us.