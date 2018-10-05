Folkington

CHURCH NEWS: What a beautiful United Benefice service last Sunday at West Dean with our newly appointed Rector, Stephen Stuckes, at the helm. Delicious nibbles after the service and lots of friendly chat, thank you West Dean.

This Sunday sees St Peter’s celebrate our Harvest Festival at 10.30am and we welcome the Reverend Canon David Gutsell to officiate. Donations of tinned goods, dried food, long-life products and even pet food are welcomed and will be donated to Eastbourne Food Bank, hope you can make it. As always, refreshments will be served in the church after the service.