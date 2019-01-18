Folkington

CHURCH NEWS: A lovely service of Mattins (BCP) last Sunday led by The Reverend Malcolm Elwis; despite us being few in number we managed rousing hymns and praise for the Baptism of Christ.

This week we welcome Alan Packard as we celebrate World Religion Day. This will be a service of Mattins (BCP) commencing at 10.30am. On Sunday January 27, this will also be a service of Mattins (BCP) starting at 10.30am. David Withers will lead this service and all are warmly invited to join us. Refreshments are always served in the church after the services.