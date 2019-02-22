Folkington

CHURCH NEWS: The Reverend Stuart Baker delivered an interesting sermon last Sunday when he led Mattins. This week we welcome Tim Hough who will also lead Mattins, (BCP) commencing at 10.30am. This Sunday is Creation Sunday.

As we head towards March, The Reverend Malcolm Elwis will be at the helm on March 3 for Transfiguration Sunday (which is the next before Lent). This service also starts at 10.30am. It is Holy Communion (BCP). Do join us for either service and stay for refreshments. All very welcome to join us.