PHOTOGRAPHIC SOCIETY: Dave Elliott judged the Print Round Four competition this Thursday. Dave is a wedding and event photographer and enjoys visiting local clubs to judge or lecture. He loves to have a camera with him at all times to capture anything that catches his eye. The winners whose prints go through to the finals were Intermediate: A Summer Evening Walk, Richard Goldsmith; Rosie, Martin Rummary; and Inseparable Companions, Nicola Stone. Advanced: On the Medway, Alison Morris; Archway on a Misty Day, Roy Morris; Fisherman in India, Bruce Broughton; Light and Shadow, Phil Smith; Anyone for Golf? Roger Scott; Common Wasp, Phil Smith; and Autumn, Powdermill Wood, Liz Scott.

ROTARY CLUB: Hailsham Rotarians were treated to an inspiring explanation last week from local lass Abi Buckle of her proposed expedition up the Amazon. Abi had approached the Rotarians last year asking for financial assistance towards her proposed visit to Peru and they were pleased to make a donation towards her expenses. Abi went to school at Grovelands and the Hailsham Community College. After obtaining a sports science degree she went to Warwick University to study for a medical degree. Abi had only just finished her last exam and is waiting for her results on Thursday March 15. On Saturday March 17 she travelled to Peru to join a party of doctors and dentists organised by Db Peru, a charity set up by a nurse in 2002. This charity sends out boats up the Peruvian Amazon every month with the aim of providing medical and dental assistance to those who would otherwise receive no such assistance. Abi will spend eight days in the jungle. This trip is part of the Elective period allowed and encouraged by the University and will give Abi the chance to hone her medical skills, see different cultures and generally make a significant difference to lives of those she encounters and improve her Spanish. After the Peru expedition Abi will be going on to spend four weeks in hospitals in Ecuador where she will undertake paediatric work, her chosen future speciality. Abi is clearly a talented young lady and will obviously go far in life. The Rotarians wished her well.

HOLIDAY CLUB: Freedom Leisure is now taking bookings for Easter. They have two weeks full of fun activities planned. The club is open to children aged 6 to 12 years. To book, phone 01323 846755.

HEARTS FOR ITARE: A Pop–up Shop in aid of a Kenyan Children’s’ Home will be opening tomorrow, Saturday, from 10am to 3pm in the Quintins Shopping Centre in aid of the Life Word Children’s Home in Itare, Kenya.

WATERWEEK: Waterweek 2018 is focusing on Waste Water. Contact details are Charlotte Still on 07951168144 or charlottestill@btinternet.com. Waterweek is free and open to all, seven days of art, information, performance, walks, workshops and reflections about water. This year it is about Waste Water, come along and find out more about pollution, sewage and water we waste. Events are as follows: Today, Friday, 10am to 1pm Fatberg Coffee morning and talk, Sewerising London’s Rivers, by Jane Trowell at Gallery North Hailsham; 2.30pm Waste Water art and information films, Hailsham Pavilion Cinema. Tomorrow, Saturday, 10am all day, building a compost loo, Powdermill Wood, Battle. Sunday, 10am to noon, Beach Clean, Pevensey Bay; 2.30pm, A rainwater collection system for the home with Istavan Hicks, Robertsbridge. Monday, 10am, tour of Peacehaven state of the art waste water treatment works; 6.30pm Pesticides, Fracking, History of Sewage, talk at ONCA gallery Brighton. Tuesday, 2.30pm to 4.30pm, water writing workshop with Kay Syrad Gallery North Hailsham; 7pm Forum: Water quality around Hailsham and the Pevensey Levels, Hailsham Methodist Church. Wednesday, 10am Havens Drains and Sewers, a guided walk with Graham Kean; 3pm, Nuclear Waste Water talk with Ian Fairlie and storytelling by Andreas Kornevall, Leaf Hall Eastbourne. Until April 28, Waste Water Art Exhibition, at Gallery North, 70 High Street, Hailsham. Gallery open Tuesday to Saturday,10am to 4pm. For more info online: waterweek2018 wastewater.wordpress.com, Facebook: Waterweek2018wastewater, charlottestill @btinternet.com, clare.whistler@icloud.com.

ANNUAL TOWN MEETING: Hailsham residents are invited to attend the next Annual Town Meeting which takes place at the Civic Community Hall in Vicarage Lane on Wednesday. The main part of the meeting will start at 7.30pm and will be chaired by the Town Mayor Councillor Nigel Coltman. Prior to the main residents’ meeting there will be an opportunity for you to view information stands from local groups and talk to representatives of those organisations from 6.30pm to 7.30pm. At the meeting, the Mayor will also be presenting the 2018 Hailsham Community Award, given to someone who has served and shown commitment to the Hailsham community.

FITNESS IN THE PARK: A recently launched fitness scheme, Our Parks, will be arriving in Hailsham soon, providing free and easy access to exercise for people of all ages in the local community, though focusing on over 55s. Group exercise classes will take place at the Western Road Recreation Ground on Saturday mornings from 9am starting on Saturday April 7, and anyone interested in taking part will need to simply register and book online prior to attending. Our Parks is an initiative bringing free group exercise classes, led by experienced, fully qualified and insured instructors, to parks throughout the country, in partnership with councils and local authorities. Hailsham Town Council was successful in its funding bid, having received £5,000 from the Fields in Trust charity, and is working with project partners Hailsham Active (formerly Hailsham and District Sports Alliance) and Our Parks to deliver and operate the programme. The programme will include a range of classes such as yoga, Pilates, back-to-exercise and gentle exercise. The scheme will run throughout the spring and summer. To join and book a space, visit www.ourparks.org.uk.

LIVE MUSIC CONCERT: Thursday March 29 there will be a Live Music Concert in aid of the Parkinsons Society Uk. Hailsham Community College year 13 students Chloe Grayling and Dan Adsett will be performing live with hits from The Beatles, Led Zeppelin, Royal Blood, Adele, Harry Styles, Rhianna and lots more in aid of this very worthy cause at the Hailsham Pavilion at 7pm for 7.30pm start. With all the professional lighting and sound to make this a really enjoyable town music event by some local and very talented young people. This won’t be just another school concert, this will be the concert. Don’t miss it.

HISTORICAL SOCIETY: The speaker at our March meeting was the exalted Town Crier of Seaford, Peter White, who descended upon us with cries of Oyez, Oyez from the corridor without, thus announcing his appearing in full regalia accompanied by the ear-splitting tone of his traditional and customary bell. He proceeded with joviality and wit, to entertain us with his account of the historical evolution of the role of Town Criers and Bellmen (and women), with such vocal dexterity and volume, as is befitting of a Town Crier. Making reference to Biblical record of early ‘crying’ practice, he proved the longevity of the art and skills of the ‘media of the age’. With few of the lower class populace being able to read, in earlier times, the newspapers of the day were thus translated into verbal form, and this tradition is still being preserved in many large and small towns, not only in our country, but throughout the world. Appointed by the town council, the roles of the Town Crier were, in years gone by, many-fold. Not only to announce items of news, crimes, trials, executions and funerals, but advertising of restaurants and other businesses, lost property, and local election notices. Attendance at local civic events in support of the Town Mayor and Council was necessary, and in addition, the incumbent was frequently responsible for community safety, security of public buildings, and even for the cleaning of public toilets. Inviting the appearance of Hailsham’s own Town Crier, Geoff Rowe, resplendent in his own regalia, the differences in various uniform styles were illustrated. In particular, the distinctive types of headgear were discussed, including how to keep the hat free from leaks on rainy days - apparently by the application of beef tallow (outlawed by the EU, and now only obtainable from Russia). In all, we were treated to a most informative, light hearted, and entertaining evening. For further information about the society, please contact the chairman of the society, David Bourne on 01323 440359.

FUN QUIZ: This evening, Friday, plus fish and chip supper at the Charles Hunt Centre, Vicarage Field. Doors open 7 for 730pm start. Teams of up to six at £7pp with or £5 without supper. Book on 844398.

KNIT AND NATTER: At the Charles Hunt Centre from 10am to 2pm tomorrow, Saturday. Bring your own project or join in making bonding squares or other small project. There will also be stalls and snacks.

ALL SOULS ORCHESTRA: A concert at Hailsham Parish church at 7.30pm today, Friday. An evening of classical and popular music. Tickets are £7 or £5 for U18s from 01323 442410 or email office@hailshamchurch.org.

U3A OPEN DAY: Come along and find out what it’s all about and whether there is a group for you. If you are retired, or almost retired there are lots of groups to enjoy and a monthly meeting for all. Groups will be showing their activities at the Civic Community Hall, Vicarage Lane from 2.30pm on Tuesday. Admission is free. All welcome.

GIVE BLOOD: On Friday March 30 at the Civic Community Hall, Vicarage Lane. There are afternoon and evening sessions but you must book as there are very few walk-in slots on 0300 123 23 23 or at www.blood.co.uk.