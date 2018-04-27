JUMBLE SALE: Go along to the Charles Hunt Centre, Vicarage Field (Waitrose Car Park) for a rummage between 9.30am and 12.30pm tomorrow, Saturday. There will be lots of good quality ladies, men’s and children’s clothing, household linen, shoes and bags. All welcome.

TWINNING QUIZ: Go along and enjoy a fun quiz and supper tomorrow, Saturday, evening from 7pm start at the Charles Hunt Centre. Teams of up to six people max £8 per person. To book contact 01323 846539 and leave your own contact number and name and how many attending. Prizes for winners and losers and a raffle. Bring your own drinks.

FAMILIES FOR AUTISM: The support group meets on Monday at 7pm to 8.45 at Grovelands Primary School, Dunbar Drive. Entry is £1.

SINGER SONGWRITERS NIGHT: On Tuesday at the Six Bells Folk and Blues Club at the Six Bells Pub, The Street, Chiddingly hosted by Chris Martin and starting at 8.30pm. Sing the blues at The Six Bells and if you want any more information visit their website at www.6bellsfolk.co.uk.

CHURCHILLS SECRET ARMY: On Wednesday the Hailsham Historical and Natural History Society will be listening to a talk by Gilly Halcrow on The Special Operations Executive. All welcome. Visitors £2.50, from 7.30pm at the Charles Hunt Centre, Vicarage Field.

HUB LUNCH: This regular get together for older people is on Wednesday at the Ropemaker Centre, on Ropemaker Park, South Road, at 11am. Coffee will be available followed by Restore, Renew and Rebuild - Homelessness in Eastbourne, a talk by David Barrett, Chairman of the Kingdom Trust, and then lunch for £4 but if it is your first visit, lunch is free. Please book in advance on 01323 442485.

JIGSAW PUZZLE SALE: If you like your jigsaws you will enjoy seeking out that special puzzle at the Charles Hunt Centre, Vicarage Field on Thursday between 9.30am and 11.30am which is raising funds for the Royal Marsden Hospital and the Charles Hunt Centre.

COMMUNITY GROUPS FORUM: Come along on Thursday if you would like to represent your local charity, group or other similar organisation, club or society to swap news, views, hints and tips from 6.30pm at St Mary’s Hailsham Parish Church lounge. Please contact Hailsham Town Council to be put on our email list or just turn up. All group reps welcome.

BOB HAMMOND: Come along for an entertaining afternoon at the Charles Hunt Centre, Vicarage Field between 2pm and 4pm on Friday.

BINGO: Friday May 4 from 7pm at the Charles Hunt Centre, Vicarage Field.

CHARITY GOLF DAY: Hailsham Lions are delighted to announce that they are holding their 13th annual Charity Golf Day at Wellshurst Golf Club on Friday, May 25. The entry fee of £40 per person includes refreshments upon arrival, one round of golf, lunch and prizes. The playing format is the Stapleford Full Handicap in teams of four, with the points total of the best two cards counting towards the team prize. Teams can be mixed. First tee at 10.30am with last tee at 11.30am. This year’s event is being sponsored by Platinum NRG and there is 10 percent discount on entry fee if registration before Friday May 4. For entry forms and further details please contact Tom Goose at tomgoose@hotmail.com or phone 01825 873185. Money raised from this event in previous years has helped several deserving causes including Air Ambulance and St Wilfrid’s Hospice. This year, the Lions are raising money for local organisations that need their help.

NEW COMMUNITY HALL: Residents and local community groups are being invited to a series of open day events showcasing a new community hall in Hailsham, which opens its doors to the public in the coming weeks. The James West Community Hall, located on the recent Welbury Farm development in north Hailsham, is holding open sessions on Thursday May 3 (6pm to 8pm), Friday May 4 (10am to noon) and Saturday May 5 (10am to noon). Residents and prospective hirers of the recently constructed building will have the opportunity to meet Town Council staff and explore the facilities and services within the centre. The James West Community Hall consists of an 18m x 10m hall, which includes space for a demountable stage and able to accommodate an audience of approximately 200 seated for licensed public performances. The building also includes two meeting rooms (10 and 16-person capacity), a large kitchen, store rooms, toilets, changing rooms and a PA system. The facility can be hired for community events, sports, business meetings, memorial services, youth groups and other social events, as well as private function hire.

OUR PARKS FITNESS: Getting bigger and better by the week this free group exercise classes is into its fourth week at the Western Road Recreation Ground every Saturday morning from 9am to 10am. All ages from 16 years plus and focussing on the over 55s to get turn up, tone up and get fit.

I went along to see what it was all about and it was so good, I went along this week and joined in. It is open to everyone from 16 years plus at the first session the age range was between 50 and 65 years, although there were some either side and this week we were joined by some teens. The same jolly atmosphere was enjoyed this week and the teamwork provided an opportunity to chat. This week there was a little equipment involved, water bottles for weights, elastic bands, balls and other things you could probably find at home. It was another fun and lively session and it was good to see several new faces. The sessions end with a very important warm down to minimise any stiffness that may follow. It’s a good reason to get up and out on a Saturday morning. Hope I will see you there. If you would like to come along just turn up, but it would useful if you could register at www.ourparks.org.uk. Wear loose fitting comfy clothing and bring some water.

MEMORIAL TROPHY: On Sunday at the Beaconsfield (Hailsham Football Club), Western Road, the Whiteline Wanderers will be up against The Class of 2012 for the Richard Page Memorial Trophy. Free entry and lots of activities in aid of You Raise Me Up charity. Kick-off 11am. Hot food, tea, coffee, cakes, face painting and more including a raffle with a first prize of £250.

HISTORIC SOCIETY: The society’s next meeting is on Wednesday. Gilly Halcrow will be talking on The Special Operations Executive - Churchill’s Secret Army at the Charles Hunt Centre. Refreshments 7 for 7.30pm start. All welcome. Non-members £2.50.

HERITAGE MUSEUM: Hailsham Heritage Museum reopens for the season next Friday May 4, and thereafter every Friday and Saturday until the end of September, from 10am to 12.30pm. Admission free, donation appreciated. The museum is located to the rear of the Town Council offices accessible adjacent to the Kebab shop next door. Many artefacts and photographs of the local area on display of the town from days gone by. This year there are two special displays. One is the centenary of the end of the first World War, and the other being 50 years since the closure of the Hailsham to Polegate railway Cuckoo Line. Contact Maxine Kitcher on 01323 843206 for more information.

PHOTOGRAPHIC SOCIETY: Hailsham Photographic Society’s old friend Gerald Kitiyakara, LRPS from Carshalton Camera Club judged the Special Competitions, Coastal and Seaside, this week. Gerald was his usual witty self and liked to tease members by holding back almost half the pictures and enjoyed the interaction with members as one by one the images were dropped until the final three. There were two competitions, Prints and PDI’s (projected digital images) and the results are for the prints: 1, Gay Biddlecombe, Volcanic Beach, Iceland; 2, Rob Shepherd, Eye of the Storm; 3, Janice Payne, Posts and Rails. PDIs: 1, Janice Payne, Softly Embracing the Old; 2, Roy Broad, Misty End of the Day; 3, Gay Biddlecombe, Miniature Landscape on the Beach. Following the club’s AGM on Thursday April 26 the evening meetings finish for the summer and commence again in September. However, the club will be holding an exhibition at the Charles Hunt Centre, Vicarage Field, from June 18 to 23, each day from 10am to 4pm.

POSTER AUCTION: Over £1300 was raised by Hailsham Old Pavilion Society last week to support the Pavilion in George street, Hailsham’s only independent cinema and live events venue. Nearly 200 promotional posters went under the hammer and members of the public had a great opportunity to pick up a memento of a favourite film at a knock-down price. Collectors, film buffs and family groups packed the auditorium eager for a bargain. Pavilion Manager Paul Nunney, was in charge of the gavel with starting bids for most posters at just £1. There was a broad range up for grabs representing films for both adults and children and to suit all ages, pockets and tastes, from Disaster to Disney. Funds were also raised through a table of film merchandise and memorabilia for anyone who was prepared to rummage for some one-off items. Refreshments including mouth-watering home-made cakes, were also provided by members of the HOPS committee. This was one of a number of events organised throughout the year by HOPS to support the cinema and ensure its future. If you would like to become a member enquire at the venue.

U3A OPEN DAY: The Open Day last month proved a great success. Of 348 members, 125 came along to the event and there were 40 visitors, some of whom joined up on the day. Several committee members from other U3A groups in our area came along from Heathfield, Wadhurst and Hastings and Rother. It is hoped they had a good day and found something of interest that they could take back to their own groups. Similarly, they sometimes share their activities. Group leaders reported a good level of interest and signed up quite a few new people wanting to learn more about their activities. If you yourself have a skill or area of knowledge you could share with other members, please do let us know.

FOOTPATHS: The following diversions will be taking place as notified by Sussex Ramblers: Chiddingly 5, taking the path around Beard’s Farm. Hadlow Down 38 and 39c, a more natural route from the pond, through and past Hole Farm Herstmonceux 1a, 1b (part) and 24 (part), necessary diversion to correct a mapping error and obstruction by development WD/2015/1503 near Higham Farm Barn.