JAMES WEST COMMUNITY HALL: This new community hall on Brunel Drive in north Hailsham help open days last week for people to look around this new facility. It certainly has the Tardis effect and having parked in the car park with plenty of spaces, I took a walk around the outside and looked over what has become a rather lovely site, with a football pitch, basketball court and recreation ground right next door. The lobby is bright and welcoming with a small meeting space and kitchen. A walk around the outer corridor takes you past several more meeting rooms and a large storage area and into a lovely big hall with ceilings that would enable badminton and other sports and activities requiring a high ceiling. There are toilets with changing facilities and showers, ample and well-designed disabled and baby changing space. You will be able to book the spaces soon via Hailsham Town Council and they are in the process of appointing a caretaker.

OUR PARKS FITNESS: Another fun and friendly meeting last week. This time we exercised to music which was a bit more motivating. Every week the exercises are different. We never know what to expect until we get there. There were 22 people this time. The class takes 30 so if you want to come along you had better sign up soon. What else would you be doing on a Saturday morning – having a lie in, cup of tea on the sofa, well why not get up, tone up and get fit for free at Western Road Recreation Ground every Saturday morning from 9am to10am. All ages from 16 years plus and focussing on the over 55s. If you would like to come along just turn up. If you are on the internet it would useful, but not necessary, if you could register at www.ourparks.org.uk. Wear loose fitting comfy clothing and bring some water.

MEMORIAL TROPHY: The final total raised at the football match between the Whiteline Wanderers and the Class of 2012 in memory of Richard Page for the You Raise Me Up charity which took place at the end of April was £2739 with special thanks to Mitch Neale who, having won the £250 top raffle prize donated it straight back to the charity. A cheque will be handed over at the You Raise Me Up coffee shop in Polegate on Wednesday May 9 at noon. If you would like to donate to the You Raise Me Up charity their website is www.youraisemeup.co.uk.

WEALDEN BRASS: Will be playing at the Hailsham Street Market tomorrow, Saturday. The band will be playing between the hours of 10am until midday. Last week they drew a good crowd and stall holders commented on the lovely atmosphere it created as people took to the benches to listen. Tickets will be on sale at the market for their upcoming RAFA concert on Sunday, May 20 at Hailsham Community Hall. This concert is in aid of the Royal Air Forces Association and will celebrate 100 years of the RAF.

FARMERS MARKET: Between 9am to 12.30pm tomorrow, Saturday, the Hailsham Farmers Market will be at the Cattle Market Site on Market Street, with fresh local, quality, traceable produce, a wide array of genuine locally farmed meat, duck and hen’s eggs, honey, garden plants, cakes and crafts. There is plenty of free parking on site; pick your goods from the range of stalls and pack your shopping straight into your car. Support your local producers and craftspeople. Traders: For information on taking a pitch please call 01892 852168 or email info@hailsham farmersmarket.co.uk.

HAILSHAM FM RADIO: In the build up to Hailsham’s FM’s launch on 95.9 FM on Saturday, May 26, the ‘I’ve got the Hailsham FM Bug’ campaign was launched last Thursday. From May 26 Hailsham and surrounding areas will have their very own full-time community radio station, broadcasting from the Cortlandt Stable Block, North Street. Bucklers Café Tapas Bar, who sponsored the yellow and green bugs (the radio station’s colours), hosted the launch party where radio presenters and guests met the new furry arrivals for the first time. The bugs will be available from Bucklers, the radio station and other venues throughout the town, with all money raised earmarked to help finance the station during the coming year. The station’s publicist Sharon Davis said, ‘This is such an exciting time for the town. It’s been a lot of hard work, long hours, and much nail biting, but huge fun. We’re a dedicated, diverse team of volunteers and we have the support of the town council who have been pretty amazing in helping us to reach this goal. The mast is up, the new studios practically finished, and we’re all gearing ourselves up to provide an informative local service with plenty of entertainment. We’re hoping Hailsham FM will be a welcome friend in every household.’ More information about the launch will be available nearer the day.

HAILSHAM HEROES: Local residents Janet Simes and Ron Lloyd were recognised as Hailsham Community Heroes for their dedication to local community life and passion to help those in need. The Lord Lieutenant of East Sussex, Peter Field, presented both with the Hailsham Hero Community Award at the recent Annual Town Meeting. Janet Simes, coordinator of the Town Farm Residents’ Association and a well-known figure for her work with Hailsham In Bloom and Environment Hailsham in the past, was commended for her dedication and hard work for the betterment of the local community over the years. Ron Lloyd, who is currently chairman of the Town Farm Residents’ Association, has become thorough and efficient in encouraging people to work together, supporting any ideas that will enable families to make the most of local facilities. Ron is also a volunteer assistant at the St Wilfrid’s Hospice charity shop in Hailsham. Both individuals were selected to receive the Hailsham Hero Community Award by a panel of town councillors and residents and were among a range of equally deserving people nominated.

DICKER PLAYERS: Get your tickets now for the latest performances by the Dicker Players who are presenting three hilarious one-act plays in one evening, all for the price of one at just £12 (£10 concessions). Streuth by Michael Green, Last Panto in Little Grimley by David Tristram and A Collier’s Tuesday Tea by Michael Green. Expect things to ‘go wrong’! Read all about it on the website www.dickerplayers.co.uk. Performances are on Friday and Saturday, June 8 and 9, 7.30pm at Hailsham Pavilion. Tickets from Hailsham Pavilion Box Office 01323 841414. More information on www.dickerplayers.co.uk or call 07801 720763.

SINGERS NIGHT: The Six Bells Folk and Blues Club at The Six Bells, The Street, Chiddingly has a Singers Night on Tuesday hosted b Jason Loughran from 8.30pm. Go along and sing the blues and if you need to know more, visit www.6bellsfolk.co.uk.

OPEN GARDEN: The Friends of EDGH are hosting an open garden for charity on Wednesday at Limekiln Farm, Chalvington (near Golden Cross from 10.30am to 12.30pm and 2pm to 4pm. There will be refreshments. Entry is by donation. This is a restored 1930s garden.

SINGALONG: The Charles Hunt Centre in Vicarage Field is the venue for an afternoon singalong hosted by DSES (Dementia Support East Sussex) on Friday between 1.30pm and 2.45pm. All welcome.

BONFIRE BINGO: There is bingo at the Charles Hunt Centre this evening, Friday. Doors open 7pm for eyes down at 7.30pm.

LUNCH?: Why not pop into the Charles Hunt Centre for lunch? Two courses are £5 members (over 55s) or non-members £6. Lunch is served at noon. Booking needed. Vegetarian and diabetic diets catered for. Some of the meals are: Liver and bacon with vegetables and strawberry cheesecake, fish and chips and treacle sponge, roast lamb and lemon tart, beef casserole and trifle. Check the noticeboard to see what meals are being served at the Charles Hunt Centre, Vicarage Road. Telephone to book on 01323 844398, email achailsham @btconnect.com or pop in. CROPS AND FOOTPATHS: A serious and growing problem at this time of year is the planting of crops across footpaths. The land owner is supposed to reinstate the path after a very short time, but this often does not happen. If you find a path that has disappeared because of the growth of crops please let the council’s rights of way team know about it. Please don’t leave it to someone else! Report it. The more people report a problem the more likely it is to be fixed Take a picture if you can. An easy way to report a problem is via https://www.fixmystreet.com/, but it is quicker to report it direct to East Sussex rightsofway@eastsussex.gov.uk.