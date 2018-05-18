OUR PARKS FITNESS: More people are coming along every week. We’ll be able to start some new groups soon at other parks. We are up to 23 now. The maximum to a group is 30 so sign up quick. A second group at another park could be created. Do you think you could get some people together for the Country Park off Gleneagles Drive or Horsebridge Rec? Come along and let Andrea know. A great session last week working out to some 70s dance tracks which made it even more fun than usual, though I think some people rather lost track of the exercises and more dancing was enjoyed. It didn’t matter as long as people were moving. Next week we are in the usual place at Western Road Rec in Hailsham and then we are moving to the Street Market on Vicarage Field for a 10-minute slot to show people what we do and who is doing it to rally some more support and members. We may even be joined by some of our local GPs. Every week the exercises are different. We never know what to expect until we get there. There were 22 people this time. The class takes 30 so if you want to come along you had better sign up soon. What else would you be doing on a Saturday morning having a lie in, cup of tea on the sofa, well why not get up, tone up and get fit for free at Western Road Recreation Ground every Saturday morning from 9am to 10am. All ages from 16+ and focussing on the over 55s. If you would like to come along just turn up. If you are on the internet it would useful, but not necessary, if you could register at www.ourparks.org.uk. Wear loose fitting comfy clothing and bring some water.

RAFA SPRING CONCERT: The Deputy Mayor of Hailsham will attend the Hailsham branch of the Royal Air Force Association’s spring concert at the Hailsham Civic Community Hall on Sunday 20 May at 3pm. Wealden Brass will be getting the new season off to a flying start with a concert being held to celebrate the centenary of the formation of the Royal Air Force. Featuring Wealden Brass Senior and Junior sections as well as the Hailsham Community College (HCC) Ensemble and Orchestra, the music will have a distinctly aeronautical flavour. Featuring Those Magnificent Men, 633 Squadron, and The Dam Busters as well as more modern pieces and some popular wartime classics. There is sure to be something to cater for every taste. All funds raised from the concert will go towards the RAFA Wings Appeal, a fundraising project set up to provide welfare support for veterans from those involved in World War II through to today’s serving RAF personnel and their families. Entry is by programme at £7, U16s £4 which includes refreshments. Tickets from Chapter 12 Wine Bar in Hailsham High Street or at the door. For more information about the RAFA Wings Appeal, visit www.rafa.org.uk/wingsappeal.asp.

FILM NIGHT: Hailsham Nightingales WI are hosting a film night at the Hailsham Pavilion for all on Monday 21 May. The Film, She’ll be Wearing Pink Pyjamas starring Julie Walters, starts at 7.30pm with doors open from 6.45pm. Cost is £6pp which will include light refreshments and drinks. Tickets can be purchased from Tracy at woodjtnc@aol.com, M: 07914691050, Dorothy at dottypro@hotmail.co.uk M: 07754032509. Full payment required on booking.

ECOHUB OPEN DAY: Come along next Saturday May 26 between 10am and 2pm and find out what goes on at the Ecohub on New Road, Hellingly. Entry is free. There will be taster sessions in Qi Gong, Yoga and Life Coaching, advice on organic gardening and biodiverse gardening. Find out about small businesses space to rent. There will be market stalls of plants, pots, tiles and other items. Beat the Street is coming back to Hailsham in June and will be there to get everyone joining in with competitions, fun and active challenges for all ages. Find local groups to join or volunteering opportunities. There will be an exhibition and demonstration of arts and crafts. There is a men’s shed exhibition for you to find out more about and maybe join. Discover what happens in the Rocket Composter and go on the nature trail for all ages and learn about the environment. Finally, relax and enjoy the Italian garden. There will be refreshments, tea, cake and BBQ all day.

HAILSHAM FM RADIO: Listen into the Hailsham’s FM launch on 95.9 FM from Saturday May 26. More information about the launch will be available nearer the day.

LITTER PICK: Gleneagles Residents Association organised a successful litter pick of the estate on Saturday May 5. More than 20 residents turned out in the glorious sunshine and set out in teams to cover all areas of the estate including the Country Park. Thank you to Andy Dixon, Vice-Chair, for organising the event and to Hailsham Town Council for supplying equipment and collecting the rubbish afterwards. If you are interested to find out what is happening in that area, take a look at the website at www.gleneaglesdrive.co.ukor find them on Facebook @gleneaglesdrive.

BONFIRE BINGO: Help raise money for the annual bonfire celebrations in Hailsham through enjoyment of a great evening of bingo, prizes, raffle and refreshments at the Charles Hunt Centre this evening. Doors open 7pm for eyes down at 7.30pm.

KNIT AND NATTER: Bring your own knitting or crochet project along tomorrow, Saturday, to do whilst you natter and make new friends or your can join in their project. The Charles Hunt Centre Knit and Natter group look forward to seeing you between 10am and noon. They will be offering refreshments, browse books and while you are there, take a peek in their charity shop. All welcome.

THE STROKE ASSOCIATION: It is the U3A AGM on Tuesday but you may be interested to come along and listen to a talk by The Stroke Association from 2pm for refreshments and 2.30pm start at the Civic Community Hall, Vicarage Lane. All welcome and visitors pay just £2.

OPEN GARDEN: Trumpetts Farm at Bodle Street Green are hosting an open garden for the Friends of Eastbourne District General Hospital on Wednesday from 10am to 4pm. It is described as a 3.5-acre spring garden. Refreshments are available and entry is by donation.

OLD TIME DANCING: The club meets fortnightly on a Wednesday evening from 7.15pm to 10pm at Summerheath Hall, Summerheath Road. Entry is £3 which includes refreshments. Beginners will be made very welcome. Enquiries to 01323 500180.

DAVE COLLINS: Next Friday, May 25, the Charles Hunt Centre offers an afternoon with local entertainer, Dave Collins, from 2pm to 4pm.

MUSIC AND BEER FESTIVAL: The Kings Head at Cacklebury on South Road is hosting this event over the whole of next weekend from Friday May 25 to 28 with Hailsham FM radio online and 95.9fm from Saturday May 26. Harvey’s Brewery cask ales, guest ales, guest ciders along with a selection of German lagers will be on offer alongside live music every day, tombola and games.

MODEL CLUB: If you enjoy model making then go along to the Hailsham and District Scale Model Club on the second and fourth Friday of each month. They meet at Union Corner Hall, Hawks Road, from 7.30pm to 10.30pm. The cost is £3 which includes refreshments. Bring along your finished or work in progress and enjoy informal chat.

FLOWER CLUB: It is the Hailsham Flower Club 60th Anniversary 1958-2018. Hailsham and District Flower Club was founded in 1958 when a few friends from Hailsham Horticultural Society donated £5 to form a new club. The founder members were Violet Kimpton and Barbara Riglesford, both ladies served as chairman and president of the club. The first meetings were held at Primrose Hall, London Road when a year’s subscription was the princely sum of 3/6d. The club joined the newly formed NAFAS in 1959. In 1961 meetings moved to Victoria Hall, Victoria Road (then known as the church rooms) and in 1972 meetings were held in the Further Education Centre at the Old School, High Street which is now Prezzo. In 1984 the meetings moved to the newly built Community Hall at Vicarage Lane. In April 2011 the club began a short stay of 18 months at White House Primary School while the Community Hall underwent a much needed refurbishment. Happily today and for the foreseeable future the club meets every third Wednesday of the month (except December) at 7.30pm at the Community Hall at Vicarage Lane. This year our flower club will celebrate its Diamond Anniversary.

SIX BELLS FESTIVAL: On Sunday May 27 at The Six Bells, The Street, Chiddingly from noon to 8pm there is a music and beer festival. keep an eye on their Facebook page or website for bands list and updates.