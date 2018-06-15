OUR PARKS FITNESS: Fitness coach, Andrea had the best time ever this week and, in all honesty, so did we. A whole hour of exercising and sometimes dancing to some of our favourite tunes, we were all sorry when it was over and after a game of Stuck in the Mud before cooling down, we had to go home. Steve Wennington of Hailsham Active announced plans to install an all-weather exercise area and plans to continue after the summer session was eagerly welcomed. At that point the grant for free exercise sessions will have expired but for the introduction of just £1 per person per week, it was felt very much worth it. It’s great fun and gentle exercise for the whole family, but especially encouraging the over 55s to come along and join this free group which takes place every Saturday morning from 9am and 10am at Western Road Recreation Ground in Hailsham. Just turn up at the Rec on a Saturday morning or better still, if you have access to the internet, please register at www.ourparks.org.uk for numbers. If you would like to come along just turn up. Wear loose fitting comfy clothing and bring some water.

FREEDOM COFFEE MORNING: Tomorrow, Saturday, this new social group will be meeting at 10.30am at The Ropemakers Centre, South Road. This is a lovely friendly general social group to which everyone is invited to meet new people and have a chat over a cuppa. Make new friends. It is free. For more information contact Sheila on 07598 644144 or Trudi on 07955 182223.

OPEN GARDENS: From 1pm to 4pm on Sunday the Cowbeech Bonfire Society will be hoping to add to its Good Causes Fund when five gardens will be open to visitors. Free parking in the bonfire field and then come to the Merrie Harriers, Cowbeech Road, and pay £5 for access to the gardens and enjoy tea in the garden there as well as more usual refreshments.

ARMED FORCES WEEK: A special event honouring the contribution made to our country by those who serve and have served in Her Majesty’s Armed Forces is being held by the Deputy Mayor of Hailsham, ahead of British Armed Forces Day (Saturday June 30). Taking place at the Hailsham War Memorial on Monday June 25 at 11am, the event will mark the raising of the Armed Forces Day flag by the Deputy Mayor in the presence of Hailsham Town Council representatives. The public is also invited to attend the flag raising ceremony and take the opportunity to show its support for the men and women who make up the Armed Forces community including veterans, serving troops and their families and new recruits.

CELEBRATE HAILSHAM DAY: The upcoming Celebrate Hailsham Day special event, set to bring energy and a summer feel to the town centre will be making a comeback on Saturday June 30 from 9am to 3.30pm and organisers are pleased to be working with the town centre shops once again, many of which will be offering discounts off their goods and special promotions on the day. Celebrate Hailsham Day will also feature a range of market stalls in Vicarage Field, selling locally sourced food, gifts and accessories. The Sussex Stompers (formerly The Jazz Caverners) and The Memphis Flyers will be providing music entertainment, plus Hailsham FM will be broadcasting live at the event. There will be free face painting available for children, courtesy of Christchurch. The event will also feature a sensory tent in Vicarage Field, activity stalls from a range of local community groups - Hailsham Lions will be selling candy floss to everyone on the day, Hailsham Parish Church will be holding an open church, where free refreshments will be available. If you missed the What Can I Join in Hailsham event in January, members of the Community Groups Forum will have a stall to help you find new clubs, groups, societies, charities and volunteering opportunities in the town for you to join and make new friends and take up new hobbies and interests.

CRICKET CLUB: In the U10 boys softball tournament, Hailsham came runners up to Glynde and qualify for finals day at Hove county ground. In the U11 girls tournament at Roebuck Park, Hailsham won the tournament on runs scored over Brighton and Hove.

AFTER SCHOOL CLUB: Primary school children in Year 6 (ages 10 and 11 years) are now invited to attend after-school club and afternoon sessions, which take place at the Square Youth Café in Hailsham on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays, from 3.15pm to 5pm. Entry is free. Evening sessions at the Square Youth Café, which are also free to enter, cater for young people Years 9 to 12 (ages 13 to 17 years) and take place Monday to Friday from 6.45pm to 9pm. Young people in Hailsham can enjoy a wide range of activities at The Square, the Town Council’s flagship youth facility, situated at 1 Market Square. The Square Youth Café team has organised a varied line-up of free and low-cost activities for the coming months, to encourage even more young people through the doors of the centre. Activities taking place include crafts, quizzes, pool tournaments and cookery sessions where young people can learn how to prepare meal recipes.

U3A: The University of the Third Age annual membership fee of £12 gives the right to attend monthly meetings, held on the fourth Tuesday of the month in Hailsham Civic Hall at 2pm. You will also receive our regular newsletter and the National U3A magazine and have access to any of the Interest Groups, there are over 30. Forthcoming monthly meetings cover topics on Normans Bay and Pevensey Levels, Members’ Entertainment, A Passion for Piers, Churchill’s Secret Army, Sussex in the Great War, East Sussex Foster Care Association and a Members’ Christmas Social. For further information contact: Cilla 301975 or Gillian 441373, visit www.u3asites.org.uk/hailsham or email: u3apublicity@gmail.com.

LIKE WALKING?: A Sussex Ramblers members enjoying our beautiful walking country, found three routes where there was no signpost where the path met the road as required by law, 1 locked gate which was difficult to climb over, one path entirely obstructed by a hedge where there should have been a gate, one path entirely obstructed by a plantation of trees, with a badly signed alternative with concealed holes, strings of bramble across the route and overhanging vegetation, one diversion where the owners, not content with the order they had got to divert the path away from their house, diverted the path even further away, locking walkers into a narrow space, topped and tailed by two dodgy stiles, and all this was in the space of 10 kilometres. If you find a path that has disappeared because of the growth of crops, or that there is some other issue with a path please let the council’s rights of way team know about it. Please don’t leave it to someone else. Report it. The more people report a problem the more likely it is to be fixed. Take a picture if you can. An easy way to report a problem is via https://www.fixmystreet.com/, but it is quicker to report it direct to the East Sussex rightsofway@eastsussex.gov.uk.

ROTARY CLUB: Hailsham Rotary Club hosted a visit of 14 Danes who are members of our sister club in Haderslev. They were collected from Gatwick on Thursday and after settling in with their hosts were treated to a weekend of visits and treats. The visitors enjoyed a coach visit to Great Dixter House which included a guided tour and walk around their magnificent gardens, at lunchtime a long and leisurely lunch in a quintessentially English Pub, The White Dog, Ewhurst Green and a visit to Bodiam Castle with a guide explain about the history and countryside of this lovely county. That evening a reception at Arlington village hall with live music was followed on Saturday by a ‘horrible histories’ tour of Hastings Old town by Hailsham Rotarian, Robin White. The walk was finished off with a beer in the sunshine at George Street. and a traditional lunch of fish and chips on the beach. A Mexican stand-off with the resident seagulls ensued but we won the day. An evening soiree was followed by breakfast and farewells on Sunday morning.

ART TRAIL 2018: The Hailsham Festival of Arts and Culture 2018 will run from September 8 to 23 at venues right across Hailsham and the surrounding villages. The festival originated over ten years ago when it consisted mainly of its highly regarded Art Trail. That trail has grown in strength and diversity ever since and continues to be a rich showcase for local artistic talent and skill. In previous years, exhibition spaces have been found across the area and the organisers are keen to make 2018’s Art Trail equally varied and vibrant. If you would like to participate in the Art Trail, either as a venue or an artist or maker, please get in touch as soon as possible. We are currently drawing up the programme of events. For details please contact Valerie on 01323 849109, email: info.hailshamartists@gmail.com or for full information and registration details http://www.hailsham artistsnetwork.co.uk/hailsham-art-trail/.