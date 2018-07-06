CHARITY COFFEE MORNING: This event is for the You Raise Me Up charity which supports families and friends that have lost a young person between the ages of 18 and 25 years. It is today, Friday, between 10am and noon at Hart Reade, Old Manor House, Market St. There will be a pop up coffee shop, cake sale and raffle.

CHIDDINGLY MARKET: This is tomorrow, Saturday, in Chiddingly village hall (by the church) between 10am and noon. There will be pies, cakes, meat, preserves, plants and lots more including jewellery, woodwork, greetings cards and knits. Refreshments available.

TABLE TOP SALE: This is tomorrow, Saturday, at the Charles Hunt Centre, Vicarage Road (Waitrose car park) from 9.30am to 12.30pm. There will be lots of stalls, tombola and refreshments and light snacks.

ANNUAL MODEL SHOW: Go along to the Civic Community Hall in Vicarage Lane tomorrow, Saturday, and see a variety of plastic models, and modelling-related trade support, club and society displays. Entry is £3, concessions £2 and children 6 to 15 years are 50p.

FARMERS MARKET: This is next Saturday, July 14, on the Cattle Market site, Market Street, between 9am and 12.30pm for all your locally sourced produce and crafts. Free on-site parking.

CATS SUMMER FAIR: On Sunday the Friends of Cats Protection have their very popular summer fair at 63 Marshfoot Lane, Hailsham from noon to 3pm. Meet all the lovely cats in their care, all the usual stalls to enjoy including cakes, coconut shy, refreshments, music by Domino Clarinet Ensemble and barbecue in the garden plus their biggest summer raffle at 2.45pm. As there are cats in the garden, no dogs are allowed. Entrance is 50p or a donate a tin of cat food.

SINGERS NIGHT: Pop along to The Six Bells Folk and Blues Club at The Six Bells, The Street, Chiddingly on Tuesday for a great evening hosted by Clive Woodman. Drop in and enjoy the warm, friendly, informal atmosphere at the Six Bells on our fortnightly folk and blues music evenings. Bring an instrument and if you want to play you will normally get the chance. They welcome the accomplished and the beginner (well, the accomplished had to start somewhere, so why not the Six Bells). The music is acoustic but enhanced by a high quality sound desk to give the all important support of a little amplification and reverb. The club is now run by a co-operative of the regulars who take it in turns to present each evening. Make sure you read their blog for a flavour of what is in store. What you play or sing is up to you. Evenings vary from classical piano, blues, country, folk, jazz in fact, just about anything is acceptable, even poets are tolerated here. If you just want to watch and listen then that’s OK too, there is no pressure to perform and, as all performers need an audience, you will be equally appreciated. Important ‘we don’t all sit round in a circle’. No backing tracks please. Starting time about 8.30pm.

CHIDDFEST UPDATE: Chiddfest Music and Beer Festival runs from Friday to Sunday July 27 to 29, at Nash Street, off the A22 at Chiddingly. This is a fundraising event for St Wilfrid’s Hospice. Some of the line-up is as follows: The Blockheads, Toploader, The Animals, The Dualers, Noble Jacks, Natty, White Room, Soultastics, The Grahams, Wild Horse Balcony, Sol Diez, The Lightworker, Knocksville, Large, Suzi Island, Mike Wilton, (from The Standard Lamps, Sam Tier, Charlie Moss, Rich Somers, Smokestack, El Banda Burros, Harvey’s Band. On Tribute Sunday features tributes to The Rolling Stones, Oasis, Stereophonics, Amy Winehouse, Lady Gaga and The Foo Fighters. There will be two stages over 3 days with great music, glamping, fairground and much more. Tickets and more information are available at www.chiddfestchapter.co.uk or ring 07711 728038.

FAMILY FUN SUNDAY: Free entry so come along to Western Road Rec on Sunday July 22 for a great day with many attractions between 11am and 3pm. There will be a wide variety of stalls to tempt you, a fun dog show, many other attractions including sports activities and games for children and adults, barbecue and refreshments and Hailsham FM.

KIND HEART FESTIVAL: The Kind Heart Festival is an event taking place in Hailsham on October 6 this year. It is an event to celebrate kindness and compassion. Organiser Rebecca Haynes says, ‘ Despite what we may see on the news or read in the papers, I believe positive change is happening in the world and we are moving towards a new, more compassionate era.’ Rebecca was inspired to host the Kind Heart Festival to show how much of a difference people can make by being aware of their choices. ‘We are all much more powerful than we think,’ she says, ‘and our choices really do have far reaching effects.’ The Kind Heart Festival promotes living kindly and compassionately whether it be for ourselves, one another or the planet and all life on it.

There will be quite a lot going on all over the town including film festival, art and photography exhibition, eateries with promotion of compassionate menu choices. There will be more than 20 stalls in a dedicated event area, offering a wide selection of vegan food, goods, gifts and clothes. More information will be available as the event progresses.

STREET MARKET: Hailsham Town Council has launched www.hailshamstreetmarket.org, a website devoted to providing information on the Hailsham Street Market which takes place every Saturday in Vicarage Field from 9am to 3.30pm, as well as special and seasonal market events, including the summer and Christmas markets. The new website provides information on how to hire a stall and become a trader at the weekly street market, downloadable trader applications forms, updates on special market events and details about selected traders, their products and how to contact them direct. Since the establishment of the market, the shopping experience for residents and visitors in the town centre has been enhanced, while complementing the regular farmers’ market operating in the town every second Saturday of the month. Hailsham Town Council recently agreed to take over the management and day-to-day running of the street market from Hailsham Forward. For further information on Hailsham Street Market, including trader enquiries, call 01323 841702 or email christian.letschka @hailsham-tc.gov.uk.

PARKINSONS: Did you know there is a long established branch of Parkinsons UK here in Hailsham? It meets regularly at Summerheath Hall, Summerheath Road and is there for everyone affected by Parkinson’s. Members share information, experiences and a cup of tea. If you would like more information about this group then contact Mike on (01323) 846817 or email michaelpennell01@gmail.com.

U3A: I joined the lunch group recently of around 12 people for a lovely outing to The Lamb Inn at Hooe. A friendly welcoming group, we enjoyed good conversation over lovely food on a sunny afternoon. There are many groups under the U3A umbrella from Opera to Discussion, Quizzers to Dog Walking, Languages to Craft mostly during the daytime. You can find out more about the U3A (University of the Third Age) generally on their website at u3a.co.uk adding /Hailsham for information about the local group or by telephoning (01323) 301975.

HORTICULTURAL SHOW: Hailsham Horticultural Early Summer Show is on Saturday July 14 at Summerheath Hall Summerheath Road, Hailsham from 2pm. For more information ring 01323 842069.

CELEBRATE HAILSHAM DAY: The sun shone brightly for this second year to celebrate all that is good in Hailsham and included many of our local charities and groups and places of interest as well as the town’s businesses, many of whom were offering great deals and discounts. Lots of people came along and the feedback was very positive. Stallholders also enjoyed the day and had lots of visitors. The Community Groups Forum offered a prize draw for filling in their questionnaire to find out from people about the clubs they go to and what they would like to join in the town and signposted people to places where they could pursue their interests and hobbies. Following its success, next year’s celebration is already being planned. Watch this space!