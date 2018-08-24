QUIZ AND CHIPS: Book your table and team for a fun night fundraiser on Sunday from 6pm for Hailsham Theatres’ next production during Hailsham Festival. Entry is £10pp which includes fish, sausage or quiche served with chips. Soft drinks, tea and coffee available from the bar. Book your table online at www.hailshamtheatres.co.uk. The production of the musical Oh What a Lovely War runs from Thursday to Saturday, September 20 to 22.

LATE SUMMER SHOW: Hailsham Horticultural Society Late Summer Show is at Summerheath Hall, Summerheath Road on Saturday September 8, 2pm to 5pm. Entry 50p.

COMMUNITY LAND TRUST: Hailsham Town Council invites residents to a public meeting which will be held at the Fleur de Lys Meeting Room (Town Council Offices, Market Street) at 7pm on Monday September 24, to find out more about the council’s new Community Land Trust Committee and how to get involved. Community Land Trusts are a form of community-led housing, set up and run by ordinary people to develop and manage homes as well as other assets. The Hailsham Community Land Trust will be run by a group of volunteers as a non-profit making organisation to purchase and manage property on behalf of the community. There are currently about nearly 200 CLTs in England and Wales and it is anticipated that by 2020 they will have delivered over 3,000 new affordable homes. The scheme will provide an opportunity for the provision of local homes for local people at prices which are affordable, based on local earnings and which are high quality, well-designed homes that add to the character, balance and resilience of the community. The policies determining who will be eligible to rent or part-buy these properties will be under the long-term control of the local community via the Trust and not some remote housing association, plus they can’t be sold off. Hosted by Hailsham Town Council, the public meeting will include a presentation explaining the structure and purpose of CLTs and enable residents to learn more about the process of setting up a Trust for Hailsham. Members of the public can also find out how they can join the Community Land Trust Committee and help drive the project forward. If you would like to attend the meeting or to request further information, please contact Karen Giddings (Hailsham Town Council) on 01323 841702 or by email: karen.giddings@hailsham-tc.gov.uk Full details about Community Land Trusts in general can be found at http://www.communitylandtrusts.org.uk/.

RBL PILGRIMAGE: Members of the Hailsham and District branch of The Royal British Legion joined thousands of Armed Forces veterans and supporters from across the UK and worldwide in a pilgrimage of remembrance to some of WW1’s most poignant sites. A spectacular two-mile march through Ypres to the Commonwealth War Grave Commission’s Menin Gate Memorial, led by 1100 Standard Bearers, was the culmination of the three day event which saw the 2200 participants visit the WW1 trenches, battlefields and cemeteries of France and Belgium. Tracey Parker and Sue Cooper attended the Great Pilgrimage 90 as representatives of Hailsham and District, as a Standard Bearer and wreath layer respectively. Mr Stephen Leonard (County Standard Bearer) of the Hailsham and District branch said, ‘Being part of such an historic event, representing Hailsham and District branch and the County of Sussex in commemorating those that lost their lives in the First World War, was an honour and something I will never forget.’

Bob Gamble, The Royal British Legion’s Head of Commemorative Events, said: ‘GP90, was the Legion’s biggest membership event in modern history and is a suitable tribute from the members of The Royal British Legion in honour of the First World War generation, echoing the way the British Legion community commemorated the 10th anniversary of the conflict in 1928.’ For more information visit www.britishlegion.org.uk or to find out how to get involved with your local branch contact Stephen Leonard (Branch Secretary) 01323 840164.

FRIDAY NIGHT PROJECT: Hailsham Town Council’s youth services continue to go grow, providing a range of opportunities and activities for young people in the town between the ages of 11 to 17 years. A variety of activities for young people have been planned for the Friday Night Project from September through to late November including go-karting and giant pillows at Knockhatch Adventure Park, as well as dry-slope skiing at Knockhatch Ski Centre (including ski lessons, book early to avoid disappointment), ten-pin bowling at Freedom Leisure Centre, trampolining at Urban Jump in Heathfield, and a trip to Thorpe Park on Saturday September 29. The Friday Night Project gives young people an opportunity to experience challenges of different recreational activities and prevent boredom and antisocial behaviour. Further details, including bookings and programmes/activity schedules can be obtained by contacting Andy Joyes on 01323 841702 or by email: andy.joyes@hailsham-tc.gov.uk. Alternatively, visit hailsham-fnp.org.uk for more information.

WEALDEN WRITERS: Apologies for the misspelling of Author, Jim Maloney, of The Sisters of Battle Road who will be attending the Open Book event at Hailsham Parish Church on Saturday September 8 from 10am to 2pm. Jim is one of two writers attending on the day. If you would like to come and meet him and possibly, one of The Sisters, please contact Wealden Writers on 01323 842621. Entry to this event is free.

NETWORKING BREAKFAST: The next Hart Reade Business Networking Breakfast is on Tuesday at Bucklers Café, 5a St Mary’s Walk, Hailsham. It starts at 7.30am and the cost is £10 which includes breakfast. Please book via www.eventbrite.co.uk.

PASSION FOR PIERS: On Tuesday afternoon there is a talk by Jackie Marsh-Hobbs to members and visitors of the U3A at the Civic Community Hall, Vicarage Road. Refreshments are served from 2pm for a 2.30pm start. All welcome. Visitors £2.

SINGALONG: Dementia Support East Sussex are holding a Singalong on Friday August 31 from 1.30pm to 2.45pm at the Charles Hunt Centre, Vicarage Road. All welcome.