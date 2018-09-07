POP UP FESTIVAL: Pick up a programme, book tickets and find out more about shows, exhibitions and events throughout the festival fortnight at the Pop-Up shop at 41 Hailsham High Street. It is open daily except Wednesdays for all your festival needs.

MASTERCHEF VISIT: Hailsham Farmers Market takes place tomorrow, Saturday, on the Cattle Market site, Market Street, from 9am to 12.30pm. Special guest this month is Peter Baylis, winner of Master Chef in 2006 and he will be cooking delicious food using various ingredients from the farmers, to inspire you to make something a little different. There will be new seasons apples, plums and pears along with the regular produce from local farmers, growers and producers. As always, there is plenty of free parking on site. Pick your goods from the range at our stalls and pack your shopping straight into your car. Support your local farmers, producers and craftspeople at Hailsham Farmers’ Market. Traders: For information on taking a pitch please call 01892 852168 or email info@hailsham farmersmarket.co.uk.

FESTIVAL OPENING: There are opening celebrations from 9am to 2pm in Vicarage Field tomorrow, Saturday, as well as free story-telling from 2pm to 3pm in Hailsham Library. The Grease Singalong event has now sold out in the evening but you can go and see Stuart and Henry between 8.30pm and 11pm at Chapter 12 in the High Street. There is a Barn Dance with Contraband, from 7pm to 10.30pm at the Bluebell Barn at Bates Green Farm.

OPEN BOOK DAY: Tomorrow, Saturday, in St Mary’s Church Lounge Wealden Writers are holding a book event with several visiting writers and authors coming along from 10am to 2pm in Hailsham Parish Church. Entry is free. Guests include Jim Maloney, author of The Sisters of Battle Road and the other speakers include Tony Penrose, writer and broadcaster, who has lectured all over the world about his Parents, the surrealist artist Sir Roland Penrose and his wife, the photographer Lee Miller, and the circle of friends, including Picasso, that regularly visited their home at Farley Farm in Chiddingly. There will be book signings from a diverse range of writers (Dave Dyer and Sarah Page) on local history, children’s stories, fiction, poetry and biography. During the afternoon, the winners of the short story competition, Meet the Ancestors, will be presented with their prizes. This free event is being sponsored by East Sussex County Council Building Stronger Communities Fund.

STREET MARKET: There are now vegan sweets available as well as a vegan selection of savoury pastries at Hailsham Street Market every Saturday from 8.30am as well as other stalls selling fresh local produce, crafts and gifts. Look out for the Kind Heart Festival coming to Vicarage Field on Saturday 6 October. This is a unique community event to promote living with compassion, kindness and joy. The festival will include town-wide events: a peace parade, market stalls, film festival, outdoor activities, health, healing and well-being area, art exhibition, photography display, storytelling sessions, face painting, live music and Hailsham FM and other special promotions. If you would like to find out more visit www.kindheartfestival.com.

MEN’S BREAKFAST: An alternative history of prison Chaplaincy is the subject of a talk over breakfast at Chapter 12, by Rev Des Burton tomorrow at 9am. The cost is £8.50 for a full English breakfast. Please book on 01323 840915 or email csa.hellingly@gmail.com.

HORTICULTURAL SHOW: The Hailsham Horticultural Society Late Summer Show takes place at Summerheath Hall, Summerheath Road, tomorrow, Saturday, from 2pm to 5pm. There will be flowers, produce, craft, baking and lots more. Entry is 50p.

NEW LIONS PRESIDENT: Local resident, Geraldine Gurr is the new president of Hailsham Lions, taking over from the departing John Wilders. Among her other tasks within the club, Geraldine spearheaded the popular annual Family Fun Day at Hailsham’s Recreation Ground last July, and hopes to work again with Hailsham Active, to organise a similar event next year, with different attractions to tempt the whole family. The new president also intends to up-profile the Lions Club, introducing different fundraising events, while continuing to happily participate in the forthcoming events in the town, where, among other things, the club’s candy floss making machine is an instant draw. With the Lions book shop in Market Street, continuing to attract new and regular customers, Geraldine hopes to extend its opening hours next year. Raising funds for those in need in Hailsham and surrounding areas remains a priority, and it is with the generosity of the public that the Club has been able to help many good causes so far this year. New members are always welcome to join the Lions’ family, and details can be obtained by visiting their website www.hailshamlions.co.uk which is updated regularly, or by phoning 0845 833 9828 (local rate).

150TH METHODIST ANNIVERSARY: Sunday is the 150th anniversary of Hailsham Methodist Church. There will be a service led by Rev Roger Leslie at 10am at Hailsham Methodist Church, High Street (opposite the Grenadier).

CREATIVE EARRINGS: There is a taster workshop on Sunday at the Pumpkin Patch in St Mary’s Walk from 11am to 3pm. If you would like to find out more and to book, email sandrateplajewellery.com.

ADULT STORYTELLING: There is a free Storytelling for Adults event at Dippy Doodahs Café at 52 High Street, Hailsham between 10.30am and 11.30am on Tuesday. Just turn up.

ART WINE AND CHEESE: Pop along to Hart Reade Solicitors on Tuesday between 5.30pm to 8pm at The Old Manor House, Market Street for a light social evening on the Art Trail.

ADRENALINE JIVE: Put your dancing shoes on and go along to the Civic Community Hall on Wednesday and learn some exciting modern jive moves with a qualified teacher and then put them into practice during the freestyle session. No partner required, no complicated footwork, ideal for beginners or experienced dances. It is easy and fun and great for everyone. Refreshments, raffle and a great party atmosphere. Cost is £7pp bookable at Hailsham Pavilion in George Street or ring 01323 841414 or visit www.hailshampavilion.co.uk.

OLD TIME DANCE: Eastbourne and District Old Time Dance Club meets at Summerheath Hall on Wednesday from 7.15pm to 10pm. This is entitled a Sussex Evening bring and share. The cost is £3. Beginners welcome. Enquiries to 500180.

HEALTHY WALKS: For an hour long stroll around town with other people, meet at the War Memorial on Thursday at 10.30am. Make new friends. All welcome.

ABBALICIOUS: Abba is coming to town on Thursday between 8pm and 10.30pm at Hailsham Parish Church. Tickets from Demelza Shop, 20 High Street, Hailsham, from www.ticketsource.co.uk/friends-of-demelza-hailsham2018. More information on 01323 844020.

COFFEE MORNING: In aid of Demelza Hospice Care for Children at 10am on Friday until 12.30pm at 7 The Grove, Hailsham (off Ersham Road and the Avenue). There will be a portrait artist in attendance who can sketch you whilst you sip your coffee. Entry is by donation.

POP-UP CHOIR: Join Voices in Harmonie weekly on Fridays until October 12 for £15 and five sessions at 7.30pm in Hailsham Parish Church for a remembrance concert for the Royal British Legion. For more information email Danielle at info@voicesinharmonie.co.uk.

DOWNLAND POETS: This is a free event with readings and open mic after the interval in the Hailsham Parish Church lounge from 2.30pm to 4.30pm on Friday September 14.

BATTLE OF BRITAIN: The Mayor of Hailsham will attend the Royal Air Force Association’s Battle of Britain commemorative service on Sunday September 16 at Hailsham Parish Church at 10.30am. Followed by the laying of a wreath at the War Memorial. All residents are encouraged to attend to remember the airmen and members of the Royal Air Force who sacrificed their lives through bravery so that we could live in freedom.

COMMUNITY HOUSING SCHEME: Hailsham Town Council invites residents to a public meeting which will be held at the Fleur de Lys Meeting Room (Town Council Offices, Market Street) at 7pm on Monday September 24 to find out more about the council’s new Community Land Trust Committee and how you can get involved.

HIGH ST COMPETITION: Hailsham has taken the ambitious step of entering this year’s Great British High Street Awards under the ‘Rising Star’ category. The Town Council agreed to the proposal to enter Hailsham into this year’s competition, given the recent adoption of the Council’s Strategic Plan and the progress being made on delivering its aims so far, together with the recent and ongoing town revitalisation initiatives carried out by project partner Hailsham Forward CIC.