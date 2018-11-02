STREET MARKET: The Royal British Legion, Hailsham Branch, will be selling poppies tomorrow, Saturday, at the Street Market in Vicarage Field.

CHIDDINGLY MARKET: Tomorrow, Saturday, in Chiddingly Village Hall (by the church) 10am to noon. There will be pies, cakes, meat, preserves, plants, jewellery, woodwork, greetings cards, knits and lots more as well as refreshments.

ART EXHIBITIONS: One exhibition running from tomorrow, Saturday, until December 15, is Pictured Memories and is based on the memories of residents at Bowes House Care Home by art students from Hailsham Community College. The other which also starts tomorrow with a preview at 12 noon is Winter 2018 running until 20 December which is a Printworks exhibition of some Masters of Modern Art. There are also local original paintings, photography, pottery and wood turning. These exhibitions are at Gallery North, in Hailsham High Street open Tuesday to Saturday from 10am to 4pm.

HAILSHAM TOWN FC: Come along and support your local football first team at the Beaconsfield tomorrow, Saturday, when they kick off against Billingshurst at 3pm. The Beaconsfield is across Western Road Rec or accessible via Diplocks Way, signposted opposite SE Tyres. Entry is £5, £2.50 children.

LOCAL MUSICAL SHOWCASE: Tomorrow, Saturday, at Hailsham Pavilion, George Street and features folk rock of the Equatorial Group, Chalk Horse Music and Hunters Moon Morris. It starts at 7.30pm and tickets are £12.50 on the door or in advance from the Box Office, online or calling 01323 841414.

ETHICAL JEWELLERY: On Sunday you can learn how to make jewellery in recycled silver and learn essential techniques. Book at www.sandrateplajewellery.co.uk or on 07525 020560.

ART AND CRAFT FAIR: From Monday until November 10 in the Pop-Up Shop at 41 High Street, you will find all sorts of art, cards, decorations, glass, ceramics, felt, jewellery and much more on offer. The shop will be open daily from 10am to 4pm.

TOWN FARM RA: The Residents Association meets on Tuesday at 7pm in Vega Close Community Centre at Town Farm. All welcome. Come and find out what the team are doing on the estate and if you have any questions, please bring them along.

COMMUNITY GROUPS FORUM: At the meeting on Tuesday, 6.30pm in Hailsham Parish Church lounge, Mena from Ditzy Media will be coming along to talk to members briefly about how getting to grips with social media can create opportunities for their charities, groups, clubs and societies, increasing membership, raising awareness and promoting events. Following this presentation, it will then be decided whether the group would like to raise funds to run a workshop in which members can learn how to take this forward. New members are always welcome to come along. Enquiries can be made via Hailsham Town Council to go on the mailing list for future meetings or you can just turn up.

HAILSHAM LIONS: You will be very welcome to go along to their next meeting on Tuesday at the Charles Hunt Centre, Vicarage Field from 7.30pm. New members always welcome or just go along and find out what being a Lion is all about. They don’t bite.

HUB LUNCH: This is a get together for older people on Wednesday at the Ropemaker Centre, Ropemaker Park, at 11am. There will be coffee followed by a photographic presentation by Sue Lockhart, a local amateur photographer. Presentations will include, Blooms Through the Season and Eastbourne Pier after the Fire. This will be followed by lunch. All this for just £4. Please book on (01323) 442485.

CHARITY QUIZ: At Hailsham Community College on Wednesday at 7pm in aid of Out of the Blue charity. Tickets are £3pp or £15 for a team of six. To book email 12tayloro@hccat.net. There will also be refreshments and a raffle. Out of the Blue was set up to raise awareness of depression and mental illness and the effects of suicide and bereavement and is a fundraising body established in memory of Will Beckett who took his own life at Beachy Head in January 2013, at the age of 42. If you would like to know more about this charity or would like to help in other ways visit the Facebook page – Out of the Blue Fundraising, email outoftheblue271@gmail.com or visit

http://uk.virginmoney giving.com/team/OutOfTheBlue.

OLDTIME DANCE: On Wednesday the Eastbourne and District Old Time Dance Club will be meeting at Summerheath Hall from 7.15pm to 10pm. It is also their AGM. The cost is £3 to attend and beginners are welcome. Enquiries to 500180.

FARMERS MARKET: This is next Saturday, November 10, from 9am to 12.30pm. Go along for all your fresh local produce. More details next week.

PHOTOGRAPHIC CLUB: Last week Hailsham Photographic Club held their Natural History Competition in both print and PDI. Each subject should be shown in its natural habitat. This was judged by Paul Adams ARPS DPAGB FDPS. As there was such a large entry Paul had a busy evening. Print results were: Highly Commended , Hippopotamus by Paul Shilliam and Speckled Yellow Moth by Phil Smith. 3, Bee Orchid by Alan Bousfield; 2, Common Blue Damselfly by Phil Smith; and 1, Gerenuk Browsing by Terry McGhie. PDI section: Highly Commended Cep, Boletus edulis by Janet Monk, Elephant fight by Terry McGhie and Pirate Spider by Jack Taylor. 3, Terns by Mandy Willard; 2, Greenfinch by David Phillips; and 1, Yellow Billed Kite by Ray Beckwith. Colin Monk, Chairman, thanked Paul for his critique and his difficult task in picking out winners from the large number and high quality of entries.

HISTORICAL SOCIETY: The next meeting of the society is on Wednesday at the Charles Hunt Centre at 7pm for refreshments and 7.30pm start. The evening will start with the society’s AGM, after which the Chairman, David Bourne, will present a display of his own collection of interesting photographs and artefacts, with an invitation to any member of the Society, to do likewise, time permitting.

HAILSHAM PANTO: Tickets are now on sale from Hailsham Pavilion box office in person, online or on 01323 841414 for the next Hailsham Pantomime which this year is, Little Red Riding Hood. Join Little Red Riding Hood on this classic fairy-tale panto adventure at Hailsham Pavilion. Follow her as she journeys deep into the heart of the forest to visit her Grandma. All is not quite what it seems. Grandma has big eyes and big teeth and she’s hairy, very hairy. Hailsham Theatres panto is packed full of howling laughs for all the family so bring your big eyes, big ears and big teeth with you, all the better for seeing, listening and laughing my dears. Book early to avoid disappointment for shows between January 23 and 27.

TWINNING: You are invited to come along at 7.30pm on Friday November 30 to the Hailsham Twinning Association AGM at the Charles Hunt Centre with eat and meet Christmas nibbles. The association is keen for interested people to come along and find out more about what they do. You do not need to speak French or have to host to be part of our organisation, just to like meeting new people in England and in France.

TOWN CHRISTMAS EVENTS: The Christmas lights will be turned at 6pm on amid much fun and entertainment from 5pm at Vicarage Field on Friday November 23. The Christmas Market, which also takes place in Vicarage Field is on Saturday December 15.