FARMERS MARKET: Go along for all your fresh local produce. From 9am to 12.30pm tomorrow, Saturday. The Hailsham Farmers’ Market will be at the Cattle Market Site on Market Street. This month our focus is local traceable food and craft work. There will be the usual range of producers selling locally reared and produced food. Carol’s Confections will be willing to take orders for cakes etc for collection next month at the Christmas market. There will be a good range of quality apples and pears along with a broad selection of seasonal vegetables. There is plenty of free parking on site - pick your goods from the range at our stalls and pack your shopping straight into your car. Support your local producers and craftspeople at Hailsham Farmers’ Market, Market Street, Hailsham BN27 2AG. Traders: For information on taking a pitch please call 01892 852168 or email info@hailshamfarmersmarket.co.uk.

STREET MARKET: The Royal British Legion, Hailsham Branch, will be selling poppies tomorrow, Saturday, at the Street Market in Vicarage Field. Wealden Writers will also be there with their display of War Poems and Short Stories to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War. They will also be selling poppies, knitted by the ladies of Hailsham Inner Wheel and donated to The Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal. David Dyer will be selling signed copies of his books about the Hailsham and Hellingly War Memorials and the service men whose names are remembered on the monuments.

STEP SCHOOLS: There is an open morning for children starting school in 2019, Hawkes Farm, Whitehouse, Phoenix and Burfield. This is at Freedom Leisure Centre on Saturday from 9.30am to 12.30pm.

LOS PACAMINOS: An Americana group led by Paul Young with some of the best musicians in the business and a Tex Mex Spanish theme. This is tomorrow, Saturday, at the Hailsham Pavilion at 7.30pm.

REMEMBRANCE SERVICE: On Sunday you are invited to attend the Hailsham War Memorial for a Remembrance Service starting at 10.30am. There is a parade of Uniformed Services and local dignitaries from 10.20am mustering in Waitrose car park.

BLOOD DONORS: There is a session at Wealden Civic Community Hall on Tuesday. Please book your session between 1.30pm and 4pm or 5pm to 7.30pm on 0300 123 23 23 or visit www.blood.co.uk. New donors welcome to register.

FOLK AND BLUES: The Six Bells Folk and Blues club meets and welcomes everybody on Tuesday at The Six Bells Public House, The Street, Chiddingly for a Singers Night, hosted by Manus McDaid between 8pm and 10.30pm. Come along and sing folk and blues.

STROKE AWARENESS: Get expert advice from Kim Golding from the Stroke Association. This is a free information session at Bowes House Care Home, 25 Battle Road between 2.30pm and 4.30pm. Refreshments will be available.

BONFIRE BINGO: On Friday November 16 there will be the first of the years fundraising events towards the big build up to the 2019 Bonfire Spectacular. Come along at 7pm for eyes down at 7.30pm. There is a raffle and refreshments.

HAILSHAM TOWN FC: Come along and support your local football first team at the Beaconsfield next Saturday, November 17, when they kick off against St Francis Rangers at 3pm. The Beaconsfield is across Western Road Rec or accessible via Diplocks Way, signposted opposite SE Tyres. Entry is £5, £2.50 children.

NEW SCHOOL: Wealden’s planning committee has given approval for a new primary school and health centre for Hailsham as expansion of the town continues. The two-form entry primary school will be located off Park Road, Hailsham, and include a nursery and playing fields. The three-storey medical centre in Reef Way will include a pharmacy. Concerns had been raised about the possibility of flooding on the site of the new school. These have been addressed by planning conditions which state that no development shall take place until full details of a surface water drainage scheme for the site, based on sustainable drainage, has been approved by Wealden District Council. The new medical centre will be of a contemporary design to complement the nearby Bentley Grange Extra Care Home. Planning Committee South stipulated that there should be talks with the Patient Liaison Group regarding the number of disabled parking places, with any amendment to the current parking scheme requiring approval by the council. A travel plan will need to be approved by the council before the health centre opens to encourage patients to use alternative transport to motor cars. Health and wellbeing and age equality are important parts of the vision for the South Wealden Growth Area highlighted in Wealden’s Proposed Submission Local Plan. The Plan includes provision of the necessary health facilities, open spaces and leisure facilities. The Plan also acknowledges that education provision will be required to support development across the whole South Wealden Growth Area, with sites released ahead of development where considered necessary by East Sussex County Council. The Proposed Submission Local Plan calls for up to 1,529 new homes to be built in the Hailsham North area up to 2028.

PHOTOGRAPHIC CLUB: On Thursday November 1, John Fox, an astrophotographer, gave a very interesting lecture on how to photograph the night sky. A professional photographer all his working life, John has been interested in astrophotography for about five years and is a member of Wealden Astronomers. With on screen pictures members were shown how to set up their cameras to get the best from them using the manual settings, iso, white balance etc and told that a tripod and cable release were essentials. Then came the amazing night sky photographs taken by John to illustrate his expertise. Members were amazed to see how pictures taken in the dark with no light apart from the moon looked like they had been taken in daylight but with the stars in the blue sky to prove it. Light pollution is a problem and he hunts out places away from the towns and cities to avoid this as much as possible. John sometimes ‘paints with light’ using a torch (but not too bright) to light up the foreground and also uses a telescope with a camera adaptor to zoom into the sky and stars. He is a volunteer at Herstmonceux Observatory Science Centre and showed members images of the laser ranger which is used to track satellites and has a range from 300km to 42000km to an accuracy of approximately 1cm. His knowledge and enthusiasm of the stars, planets and satellites was infectious and Chairman, Colin Monk, thanked him profusely for an entertaining evening.

CRICKET: Hailsham Cricket Club are immensely proud to announce that our Chairman, Trevor Scott, has been elected onto the committee of the newly formed Sussex Cricket League in the position of Vice Chairman, in charge of the East section. Trevor has been rewarded and recognised for his dedication, motivation and commitment to the local community. His role will include having a major say in how the rules and regulations are determined for the structure and future of the league, and to lead and guide his committee which represent all the clubs in the East area. The HCC Committee will give Trevor their 100 percent support in this new and exciting adventure and wish him all the best in these exciting times.