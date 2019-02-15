SUNDAY AT THREE: There will be a talk at Hailsham Methodist Church at 3pm on Sunday about and by Hailsham Old Pavilion Society. All welcome.

FAMILIES AT 4: Hailsham Parish church invite you along on Sunday for an afternoon of games, craft, activities, songs and prayer time at 4pm in the church. The event finishes with everyone sharing a meal together. All welcome.

DON QUIXOTE: This is a live streaming event from the Royal Ballet at Hailsham Pavilion on Tuesday evening. For more details phone the box office 01323 841414 or visit the website.

FOLK SINGING: There is a Singers Night on Tuesday at the 6 Bells, The Street, Chiddingly as part of the Six Bells Folk and Blues Club which meets there bi-weekly. The evening will be hosted by Lisa Jackson and starts at 8pm finishing around 10.30pm. All welcome.

BUSINESS NETWORKING: The Cuckmere Rural Business Networking group will be having a second meeting following the success of their first, on Tuesday at 6.30pm at the Berwick Inn, near Arlington and by Berwick Station. This is a free networking event. All small businesses and self-employed welcome. To book call 01323 840048.

OLD TIME DANCING: The Eastbourne and District Old Time Dance Club meetings on Wednesday at Summerheath Hall, Summerheath Road, Hailsham from 7.15pm to 10pm. The cost for the evening is £3 and you don’t have to have a partner to go along. Enquiries 01323 500180.

POP CHOIR: Have you always wanted to sing? This group meets weekly on Thursdays from 7pm to 8pm at the James West Community Centre, Brunel Drive (off Hempstead Lane). Enquiries 07976 643381.

FUN DAY: Grovelands Active Funday is on Friday from 9am to 3pm. The cost is £10 per child. Book at www.kidsactivezone.co.uk.

CRAFTING AFTERNOON: The Dementia Service East Sussex is running this group on Friday afternoon from 1.30pm at the Charles Hunt Centre, Vicarage Field. All welcome.

BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY: Singalong to all your favourite Queen hits from the recent film at Hailsham Pavilion on Friday February 22 to Sunday February 24 from 7.45pm.

WE WILL ROCK YOU: You can never have too much of rock group Queen and so, enormous congratulations must go to the cast and crew of Hailsham Community College for their sell-out production over five performances last week. There were outstanding performances across the entire cast and, what a thrill it must have been for the live musicians to convey those magnificent Brian May riffs, oh so familiar drum salutes and intros alongside the pop rock and always moving piano solos. And, did anyone realise how much fun youngsters still get out of playing air guitar! Audience participation was a must. Many of those that worked in the pit (cupboard), lighting and sound technicians as well as stage crew are ex HCC pupils who come back time and again to give their support to, what have become HCCs must see productions for both students, their families and the wider Hailsham public. The reviews and feedback from those that were lucky enough to get tickets reflected the overall professionalism and hard work that went into bravely taking on this iconic musical and no one can deny they were still ‘buzzing’ even after the last bar had been played.

The biggest congratulations must go to Mrs Dabernig, Director, and Mr Dabernig, Producer, who are drama and performing arts teachers at the school who never fail to get the best from the students and can be proud to add another success to their string of hit musicals at the school, most recently Grease and Our House.

PHOTOGRAPHIC SOCIETY: Members enjoy a very varied evening with lectures from two members John Deller LRPS and Dr Colin Tourle MBE. John Deller shared photos from a charity walk he undertook a few years ago, walking the Thames Path a 184-mile trek. The source starts in the Cotswold and passes through peaceful water meadows, unspoilt rural villages, historical towns and cities, 43 locks and finally through the heart of London to end at the Thames Barrier in Greenwich. John’s photos took members on this interesting journey with him and was thoroughly enjoyed by all. Dr Colin Tourle MBE, a Hailsham doctor who has spent much of his life doing voluntary medical work overseas, then shared many stories and photos. There were those trips where he travelled to an accident in a helicopter which landed in precarious surroundings, a baby being born in a very small aeroplane at night, clinics in the bush, war in Kosovo, and trips to former Rhodesia and Ethiopia. He is a co-founder of the charity Iasis where he is involved in many projects latterly travelling to Lebanon to the Syrian refugee camps. His stories and photos were an inspiration and kept members spellbound. Colin Monk thanked both John Deller and Dr Tourle for showing their work and sharing their stories.

INFO POINT: The Hailsham Town Council offices in Market Street continue to house its resident and visitor information point situated in the front reception. Visitors to the town and residents are being offered a one-stop pick-up point for all enquiries and a wide range of locally produced leaflets, brochures and other information is readily available. The Town Council’s information point is staffed to offer free help and advice for day visitors and group travel organisers on attractions, guided tours, festivals, accommodation and events in the locality, as well as details on places to visit in nearby areas. Free help and information is also available to residents on local and council services, community safety, general consumer advice and public transport, including timetables for local buses. Copies of the latest Town Council Newsletter (Our Hailsham), Hailsham Town Guides, area maps, and information on some of the town’s public open spaces are available for people to read or take away. Hailsham Town Council’s resident and visitor information point is open to the public Monday to Friday from 9am to 4pm.