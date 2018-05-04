Heathfield, Punnetts Town, Broad Oak

24 HOUR PRAYER VIGIL: Arranged by Churches Together in Heathfield and District, 24 Hour Prayer Vigil for Christian Unity today, Friday, 8pm and tomorrow, Saturday, 8pm. Come and participate in the vigil based at St Richard’s Church. Sign up by using the lists in all participating churches. Opening session Friday 8pm to 9pm.

CROSS-IN-HAND WI: All our meetings are special, but this one was extra special as we filled the hall with all our invited guests. How lovely it was to see so many new faces to share with us the lively entertainment from our speaker, Peter Wilson who spoke to us about Music from the 60’s. Peter played clips from all our teenage favourites and tested us on our pop knowledge. By the end of the afternoon we all took part in writing our own song, a number one hit in the making so watch out for our debut album. Cakes and plants were available to buy on our sales table and our flower of the month competition was won by Jane Matthews. Birthday flowers were presented to Gill Poulton.

Our meeting in May will be when we discuss our WI Resolutions and enjoy a cream tea, and for our June meeting we shall be hoping for a sunny afternoon for our annual garden party. We meet every fourth Wednesday in the month at the Cross-in-Hand Village Hall at 2pm. New members and visitors can be sure of a warm and friendly welcome, so why not give us a try. Transport can also be provided. For further information please call Anita 01435 863479 or Dawn 01435 868388.

HEATHFIELD CHAPEL: Heathfield Chapel, Punnetts Town invite you to their services being held during May. May 6 at 11am our speaker is Rev Philip Laver from Bexhill followed by the evening service at 6.30pm when Colin Povey from Sedlescombe will be speaking. Harry Vallance (ex LCM worker) is expected at both the morning (11am) and evening (6.30pm) services on May 13. Look forward to seeing you.

CHURCH SERVICES: Heathfield Benefice Church Service’s. Sunday, All Saints’Old Heathfield, 8am Holy Communion (BCP). St George’s Broad Oak, 9am Morning Worship. St Richard’s, 10.30am Holy Communion (sung service). strichardheathfield.org.uk allsaintsoldheathfield.org

TALK: Friends of All Saints’ Old Heathfield will be presenting The History of The Palace of Westminster on Thursday May 17 at 7.30pm in The Space at All Saints Church, Old Heathfield. Kevin Gordon a registered and active guide of the Palace of Westminster will give a virtual and illustrated tour, which also includes the Houses of Parliament. Tickets are priced £5 for adults and £2 for children under 16 years, and available from Jean Barnes 01435 863784 or Gemini Cards, High Street, Heathfield. Free refreshment served during interval.

SPRING CLEAN: All Saints Churchyard Spring Clean and Barbecue, Saturday May 12 from 9.30am to 1pm. Do come and join with other volunteers on the working party for a great morning of fun, friendship and refreshments, all finished off with a gourmet barbecue at 1pm in the church grounds. Please let Ann Kenward (telephone 01435 862618) or Jean Barnes (01435 863784) know if you are staying for the barbecue.