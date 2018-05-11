Heathfield, Punnetts Town, Broad Oak

CHURCH SERVICES: Heathfield Benefice Church Service’s. Sunday, St Richard’s, 8am Holy Communion, 5.30pm Evening Praise. St George’s Broad Oak, 9am Holy Communion. All Saints’Old Heathfield, 10.30am Morning Praise with Baptism. www.strichardheathfield.org.uk www.allsaintsoldheathfield.org

TALK: Friends of All Saints’ Old Heathfield will be presenting The History of The Palace of Westminster on Thursday May 17 at 7.30pm in The Space at All Saints Church, Old Heathfield. Kevin Gordon a registered and active guide of the Palace of Westminster will give a virtual and illustrated tour, which also includes the Houses of Parliament. Tickets are priced £5 for adults and £2 for children under 16 years, and available from Jean Barnes 01435 863784 or Gemini Cards, High Street, Heathfield. Free refreshment served during interval.

SPRING CLEAN: All Saints Churchyard Spring Clean and Barbecue tomorrow, Saturday, from 9.30am to 1pm. Do come and join with other volunteers on the working party for a great morning of fun, friendship and refreshments, all finished off with a gourmet barbecue at 1pm in the church grounds. Please let Ann Kenward (telephone 01435 862618) or Jean Barnes (01435 863784) know if you are staying for the barbecue.

FASHION SHOW: Hosted by Travelling Trends on Friday May 18 at 7.30pm in St Richard’s Church Hall, Heathfield (doors open 7pm). Tickets £6 (includes a glass of wine or fruit juice) available from Heathfield Crafts, Station Road, Heathfield or Heather 864198 or on the door (subject to availability). Ladies clothes from high street stores, all at greatly reduced prices. A mixed collection of fashion and classic lines sizes 8 to 20 plus. Something for everyone. No ordering, buy on the night. Cash, debit or credit card. Promoted by St Richard’s Mothers Union supporting our projects in East Sussex.