Heathfield, Punnetts Town, Broad Oak

HEATHFIELD CHAPEL: Heathfield Chapel, Punnetts Town have arranged the following speakers over the next few weeks. On May 20, Dave Court from Tunbridge Wells is taking the morning service at 11am and in the evening at 6.30pm Rev N Barnett from Bexhill will be speaking. The Rev David Cook, from Mayfield, is joining us for both the 11am and 6.30pm services on May 27. On June 3 at 11am Colin Povey is the expected speaker and at 6.30pm, the same day, David Wells from Hawkhurst will be taking the evening service.

CHURCH SERVICES: Heathfield Benefice Church Service’s. Sunday, All Saints’Old Heathfield, 8am Holy Communion (BCP). St Richard’s, 10.30am Benefice Holy Communion. http://www.strichard heathfield.org.uk http://allsaintsoldheathfield.org

SINGING: Singing For Fun for Everyone meet on Monday at 2pm at Cross in Hand Methodist Hall, Fir Grove Road. Car parking a little way down Fir Grove Road. Well known songs. Please bring songs or music for the group to sing. We only cover costs. Time for refreshments and a chat afterwards. We look forward to seeing you there.

FLOWER FESTIVAL: Dallington is having a Flower Festival at St Giles church on the first weekend in June, June 1 to 3 from 10am to 5pm. The Theme is Our Queen. Depicting the many duties she performs for the nation. There will be refreshments and stalls. Friday evening we our holding a Generation Game in the village hall at 7pm. Refreshments will be provided (bring your own drinks). Donations appreciated. Saturday June 2, 6.30pm bring your own picnic to be held in the church grounds. Sunday June 3, 5.30pm Songs of Praise in the church. Everyone welcome to all events. Ring 01435830682 for more details.

FASHION SHOW: Hosted by Travelling Trends today, Friday, at 7.30pm in St Richard’s Church Hall, Heathfield (doors open 7pm). Tickets £6 (includes a glass of wine or fruit juice) available from Heathfield Crafts, Station Road, Heathfield or Heather 864198 or on the door (subject to availability). Ladies clothes from high street stores, all at greatly reduced prices. A mixed collection of fashion and classic lines sizes 8 to 20 plus. Something for everyone. No ordering, buy on the night. Cash, debit or credit card. Promoted by St Richard’s Mothers Union supporting our projects in East Sussex.

DIARY DATES: Concert of Summer Music by Heathfield Silver Band on Saturday June 9 at 7.30pm in St Richard’s Church. St Richard’s Festival on Saturday June 16 from noon to 4pm in the church, outside and in the car park. Something for everybody. Benefice Day Trip to Chichester Cathedral on July 14. Sign up on sheets which are in the three Benefice Churches if you are interested.