Heathfield, Punnetts Town, Broad Oak

CHURCH SERVICES: Heathfield Benefice Church Service’s. Sunday, All Saints’Old Heathfield, 9am Holy Communion. St Richard’s, 10.30am Holy Communion. St George’s Broad Oak, Afternoon Praise.

HISTORY SOCIETY: This month the members were treated to a whirlwind journey through the industrial heritage of Sussex by Geoffrey Mead. His talk reflected his interest in the history, geography and geology of the county as he travelled backwards and forwards in time demonstrating how one discovery leads to another – how the lie of the land, the raw materials present and the needs of the people all unite to bring about change. He highlighted the three stages of the evolution of industry starting with the raw materials, in the case of Sussex the heavy Wadhurst clay, the sand, the chalk, the iron and timber and the plentiful supply of water. The second stage was the utilisation of these raw materials in the iron, cement, glass, pottery and brickmaking industries. Finally there was the growth of roads, rail and shops to facilitate the exploitation of the products. A study of heavy industry, farming and fishing, tourism and technology through time illustrates how the skills and ingenuity of the people of Sussex have resulted in change.

Next month’s meeting has the intriguing title The Surgeon’s Cat and The Apothecary’s Rose. Come along on Thursday June 21 at 7.30pm to the Community Centre to find out what it is all about.

Members are reminded that our summer outing to the Weald and Downland Living Museum at Singleton near Chichester will take place on Sunday August 5. The cost of the visit is £20 for the coach and entrance fee. Please pay at the next meeting if you have not already done so. There are still a few places available on the coach which are open to non members as well as members. It promises to be a good day out turning the industrial heritage of our county from lecture room to reality.

HEATHFIELD CHAPEL: Heathfield Chapel, Punnetts Town have arranged the following speakers over the next few weeks. The Rev David Cook, from Mayfield, is joining us for both the 11am and 6.30pm services on May 27. On June 3 at 11am Colin Povey is the expected speaker and at 6.30pm, the same day, David Wells from Hawkhurst will be taking the evening service.

FLOWER FESTIVAL: Dallington is having a Flower Festival at St Giles church on the first weekend in June, June 1 to 3 from 10am to 5pm. The Theme is Our Queen. Depicting the many duties she performs for the nation. There will be refreshments and stalls. Friday evening we our holding a Generation Game in the village hall at 7pm. Refreshments will be provided (bring your own drinks). Donations appreciated. Saturday June 2, 6.30pm bring your own picnic to be held in the church grounds. Sunday June 3, 5.30pm Songs of Praise in the church. Everyone welcome to all events. Ring 01435830682 for more details.

DIARY DATES: Concert of Summer Music by Heathfield Silver Band on Saturday June 9 at 7.30pm in St Richard’s Church. St Richard’s Festival on Saturday June 16 from noon to 4pm in the church, outside and in the car park. Something for everybody. Benefice Day Trip to Chichester Cathedral on July 14. Sign up on sheets which are in the three Benefice Churches if you are interested.