Heathfield, Punnetts Town, Broad Oak

CONCERT: St Richard’s Church present a concert of Summer Music by Heathfield Silver Band on Saturday June 9 at 7.30pm. Tickets £8, children free, available from church members and on the door. Ticket includes a glass of wine.

CHURCH SERVICES: Heathfield Benefice Service. Sunday, All Saints’Old Heathfield, 8am Holy Communion (said). St George’s Broad Oak, 9am Morning Praise. St Richard’s, 10.30am Holy Communion (sung). www.strichardheathfield.org.uk www.allsaintsheathfield.org.uk

FESTIVAL: St Richard’s Day Festival from noon to 4pm on Saturday June 16. Afternoon tea, barbecue, displays in church, children’s crafts, human fruit machine, stalls, live music, ice cream and more. Free entry.

FLOWER FESTIVAL: Dallington is having a Flower Festival at St Giles Church, June 1 to 3 from 10am to 5pm. The Theme is Our Queen. Depicting the many duties she performs for the nation. There will be refreshments and stalls. Friday evening we our holding a Generation Game in the village hall at 7pm. Refreshments will be provided (bring your own drinks). Donations appreciated. Saturday June 2, 6.30pm bring your own picnic to be held in the church grounds. Sunday June 3, 5.30pm Songs of Praise in the church. Everyone welcome to all events. Ring 01435830682 for more details.