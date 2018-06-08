Heathfield, Punnetts Town, Broad Oak

CHURCH SERVICES: Heathfield Benefice Church Service’s. Sunday, St Richard’s, 8am Common Worship. St George’s Broad Oak, 9am Holy Communion. All Saints’Old Heathfield, 10.30am Morning Worship. www.strichardheathfiel.org.uk www.allsaintsoldheathfield.org

CONCERT: St Richard’s Church present a concert of Summer Music by Heathfield Silver Band tomorrow, Saturday, at 7.30pm. Tickets £8, children free, available from church members and on the door. Ticket includes a glass of wine.

FESTIVAL: St Richard’s Day Festival from noon to 4pm on Saturday June 16. Afternoon tea, barbecue, displays in church, children’s crafts, human fruit machine, stalls, live music, ice cream and more. Free entry.